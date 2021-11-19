After the death of our 750 people, the government’s sleep was open, Rakesh Tikait of BKU said – first show the paper then …

Rakesh Tikait was in Palghar, Maharashtra for an event on Friday. When he came to know about the announcement of repeal of three agricultural laws, he immediately said that the agitation would not end yet.

PM Modi has announced the withdrawal of all three new agricultural laws. Still, the farmers are not ready to end the movement. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has made it clear that till it is not legally canceled, farmers will not go home.

After this announcement of PM Modi, National Spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait said that after the death of 750 people, the government has woken up. He said- The government woke up after the death of our 750 people… Where did they take back 3 agricultural laws? where is the paper? Show us the paper…we will continue to protest…when agricultural laws are withdrawn, we will return…”.

Tikait was in Palghar, Maharashtra for an event on Friday. When he came to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repeal of three agriculture laws, he immediately said that the movement would not end yet. Along with this, Tikait has also demanded to make a law regarding MSP.

After the announcement of the PM, Tikait tweeted in a series of ways. He said in a tweet – “Landenge will win, make a guarantee law on MSP”. During this, Tikait has also taken a jibe at the PM’s announcement. Linking the PM’s announcement to the monarchy, Tikait said- “There is no monarchy in the country, the farmer will not go back home just by making the announcement on TV, the government will have to talk to the farmers”.

Tikait said that this is the victory of the farmers. He said that we dedicate this to more than 750 farmers and tribals, workers, women who became a part of this movement. Talking to news agency ANI, Rakesh Tikait said that considering the way the graph of the Center is going down and its image is getting tarnished, this decision also seems like an election gimmick. They are working under pressure from companies.

From these words of Rakesh Tikait, it seems that the farmers still do not trust the government on the matter of this law. This is the reason why farmer leaders are talking about ending the agitation only after legally repealed this law.