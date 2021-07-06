After the divorce of Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan shared the post, wrote a shocking thing

New Delhi. Superstar Aamir Khan, who is called Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, always remains in the discussion about his films. But these days, he is making more headlines for his personal life than films. Recently, star Aamir Khan has decided to separate after divorcing his second wife Kiran Rao. After his decision, there has been a lot of discussion in the corridors of Bollywood. There has been a lot of debate about this matter with people talking about different things on social media.

However, after this decision, both Aamir and Kiran came live and put their point in front of everyone, in which both have said that even though they are deciding to live separately from each other but are still a family. Even though we will not have a relationship but they will always be good friends and this should be seen as a new beginning.

Posted by Ira Khan

Right now people could not even understand the statements of these two that a post by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan created panic on social media. This post of his is becoming quite viral. Ira may not be a film star but she always remains in the discussion due to being active on social media. After the separation of Aamir and Kiran, Ira has shared the first post in which she has written that ‘Next review tomorrow! What’s going to happen next?’

