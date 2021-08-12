After the divorce, Reena Roy had such a reaction on ex-husband marriage Here is the reason why she Took Talak from Mohsin Khan Statement

Reena Roy has been one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Shatrughan Sinha was a big fan of Reena Roy’s style. Shatrughan Sinha took up Reena’s career. Both also fell in love with each other, but the love affair of both could not be long lasting. While Shatrughan married Poonam Sinha, Reena Roy also married former Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. Initially both were very happy together, then suddenly one day Reena separated from Mohsin.

Reena and Mohsin were married in the 80s. They also have a daughter named Jannat. But Reena Roy calls her daughter as Sanam, not Jannat. After some time Reena got divorced from Mohsin. According to reports, after separating from Reena, Mohsin took custody of the daughter with him and remarried. However, daughter Jannat again returned to her mother Reena. After this, Reena changed her daughter’s name to Sanam.

After all, what happened between Reena and Mohsin: At that time Reena and Mohsin thought it better to separate, what happened? Mohsin met Reena Roy at the peak of her career. Both had secretly married in Pakistan, Karachi, hiding from the eyes of everyone. Reena had also left her career after marriage, while Reena Roy was Bollywood’s top actress at that time. According to reports, Mohsin wanted to live in England as a British citizen. But Reena Roy was not inclined to settle there. There were also reports that she was unable to fit herself into Khan’s lifestyle.

After divorce, Mohsin did two marriages and Reena had said this thing: When Reena Roy separated from Mohsin, Mohsin did two marriages after that. In an interview, Reena Roy had reacted on Mohsin’s marriage that ‘I have no grudge in my heart about Mohsin. He is a very good person. He did two marriages after me. His third wife takes great care of him. Sanam loves Mohsin very much and is always in touch with him.

Let me tell you, Reena Roy started her career with the film ‘Zoorat’. After which she was called ‘Need Girl’. Reena’s luck changed when she collided with Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha liked Reena Roy very much, after which he got Reena to work in a film named – Kalicharan. Just after this film, Reena became a hit and then she did not look back. Reena was the second highest paid actress from 1976-1980, while between 1981 and 1985, Reena became the highest-paid leading actress in Bollywood.





