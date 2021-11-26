After the election code of conduct, farmers will make a big announcement- said Rakesh Tikait

In Hyderabad, Rakesh Tikait said about Owaisi that if he goes there, he will help BJP. The whole country knows this. Keep him tied. Unbridled bull. He is both A and B team. All the people of the country know.”

After the announcement of the withdrawal of agricultural laws, some other conditions have been put by the United Kisan Morcha. It has been said in the demand that the central government should give compensation to the families of 750 farmers on the death of 750 farmers during the MSP guarantee law and agitation. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has said that after the implementation of the model code of conduct, a big announcement will be made.

Let us tell you that Rakesh Tikait said in a program of farmers in Hyderabad that once five years the government comes to the farmers. Till the time the election code of conduct is not in place, the work of taking them is still in progress. The day the code of conduct comes into force, we will announce what we have to do.

He said in the program that the central government did not talk to us about the withdrawal of agricultural laws. Are we convicted criminals? Our 750 farmers were martyred in the movement, who will give their compensation, will they go home with the cases against the farmers. How we will end the movement, how we will go from there, this Kisan Morcha will decide. He said that there is a need for a guarantee law on MSP.

Let us inform that Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Hyderabad, was described by Rakesh Tikait as the B team of BJP. He said, ‘There is a Belgaum Bina without Nath bull of yours who is roaming around helping the BJP the most in the country. Keep it tied here. Don’t let him go out. He speaks something else, his motive is something else.

Let us inform that Rakesh Tikait has already given a statement regarding the election code of conduct. On the return of agricultural laws, he had said that, our issue is also about the MSP and the death of 700 farmers. The government should also talk in this matter. He said that if the government agrees to our demands before January 26, then we will end the agitation and go to our homes. At the same time, regarding the election, Tikait said that we will tell about the election after the election code of conduct is imposed.

Let us tell you that there are speculations about Rakesh Tikait entering the electoral fray as well. However, there is no confirmation from their side yet. In such a situation, it remains to be seen what big announcement they make after the election code of conduct is imposed.