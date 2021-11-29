After the Floods, British Columbia Picks Up the Pieces

Eroded roads and destroyed bridges are some of the disasters that plague residents in the western province and could indicate what climate change will bring in the future.

PRINCETON, British Columbia – With light drizzle in the air, a young woman wiped away tears as she stood on the porch of a newly renovated gray and white house. Her toilet and other plumbing fixtures sat next to her. Most of the other materials in the house were lying on the road in a mound of mud.

Below the three gates, a chain of weary soldiers in green camouflage piled up sandbags on rock and earth pillars, intended to keep the Tulamin River on Alison Avenue away from modest houses. The sound of the small excavator’s engine and the reverse warning beep filled the air as it ripped through VHS cassettes of mud, damp mattresses, end tables, chairs, tools and children’s cartoons.

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Princeton and throughout southern British Columbia, the third major natural disaster in six months in Canada.