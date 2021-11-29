After the Floods, British Columbia Picks Up the Pieces
Eroded roads and destroyed bridges are some of the disasters that plague residents in the western province and could indicate what climate change will bring in the future.
PRINCETON, British Columbia – With light drizzle in the air, a young woman wiped away tears as she stood on the porch of a newly renovated gray and white house. Her toilet and other plumbing fixtures sat next to her. Most of the other materials in the house were lying on the road in a mound of mud.
Below the three gates, a chain of weary soldiers in green camouflage piled up sandbags on rock and earth pillars, intended to keep the Tulamin River on Alison Avenue away from modest houses. The sound of the small excavator’s engine and the reverse warning beep filled the air as it ripped through VHS cassettes of mud, damp mattresses, end tables, chairs, tools and children’s cartoons.
Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Princeton and throughout southern British Columbia, the third major natural disaster in six months in Canada.
Record heat waves, floods and forest fires have killed hundreds of British Columbians and highlighted Canada’s extreme climate insecurity. On their own, each incident has caused widespread destruction, but researchers believe they are probably more profound, as they follow each other in this order, creating so-called “compound effects”.
Western Canada has been experiencing heat waves for several summers, with record-breaking high temperatures causing uncontrolled forest fires to burn a community to the ground.
Now, the region is facing washed away roads and highways, muddy houses, and bridges destroyed by nearly a foot of rain from what is known as an atmospheric river – long strips of water vapor that form and carry over the Pacific Ocean. To North America every autumn and winter. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least two places on Friday, with floodwaters expected to recede and highways reopened.
“We haven’t had rivers with such low temperatures crashing into shores in such a short period of time,” said Rachel White, a professor at the University of British Columbia who studies how large-scale atmospheric patterns contribute to extreme weather. “The frightening possibility is that climate change is becoming more probable and frequent.”
Last week, Bonnie and Brian Weber loaded their last salvageable items into a small pickup truck after floodwaters destroyed a 700-square-foot home directly near Dyke in Princeton, a city of 2,800 residents.
He bought his home 22 years ago and soon moved out of the Vancouver area, when Mr. Weber retired from the city’s sewer and drainage department.
“I can’t believe it’s been 12 days already,” Mrs. Weber said last Thursday, her voice muffled with confusion and fatigue. “Everyone is overwhelmed with emotion now and he’s trying too physically. Everyone needs help.”
At least 12,000 British Columbians were displaced by the floods this week, with most having no clear return date. Some communities remained migrants. The school and a major railway line were closed. And most of the highways that are important for transporting goods from Vancouver to the rest of Canada have been closed due to landslides, floods, washouts and collapsed bridges. For some highways there are weeks left for a partial resume and a few months for a full restoration, perhaps longer.
The cost is anyone’s guess.
“It’s not going to be cheap, that’s for sure,” said Ian Pilkington, the province’s chief engineer for highways. “But even at this point, we’re still evaluating and trying to figure out what we need to do.”
For many people in the province, above all, however, climate change is a sign of what climate change will bring.
Sam Parara, a transit bus driver in Vancouver, plans to start a new life in his recently purchased and renovated Princeton home. He was carrying a mound of muddy objects that could not be identified, Mr Parara said, adding that he was concerned about the long-term consequences of climate disasters in his province.
“I’ve been listening to David Suzuki talk about climate change for a long time,” he said, referring to Canadian broadcasters, geneticists and environmentalists. “Suddenly, the weather is very unpredictable,” he said. “Maybe you have to think about doing things differently.”
Experts are unclear whether this year’s climate is a direct result of climate change. However, many say they are convinced that climate change has made matters worse.
Drought, for example, dried up trees, causing fires and intensifying them. The fire itself can weaken or destroy the plants and make the soil less permeable, so it is more likely to rain, not get wet. This could lead to dangerous landslides and mudslides in recent weeks.
While atmospheric rivers are the primary source of rainfall on the west coast, models show that atmospheric river storms are likely to be stronger and more intense than warm air, which can lead to higher humidity.
Two weeks ago in British Columbia, a pair of atmospheric river storms struck one after another. Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said: “We are most affected by the storms. Dr. Ralph noted that another storm had stopped, which could cause more rain in one place. That situation was “a kind of kicker that pushed things to the edge.”
As water flowed into Vancouver from the mountains of the region and then along the Fraser River, its destruction took many forms.
In the city of Merit, a river overflowed at a sewage treatment plant, forcing all 5,300 residents to evacuate. Torrent dug a new path through the city to the river, a bridge collapsed, a mobile home swept down the stream, and another partially went under water, destroying part of the drinking water system.
Much of the land of the nearby Shaken First Nation was eroded by the swollen river. Chief Arnold Lampreau said only the roads in the area have disappeared, adding that the spring floods could expose new flood hazards.
The Trans-Mountain Pipeline, which connects Alberta’s oil sands to refineries in the state of Washington and the port in suburban Vancouver, has left several sections open or submerged. No leaks were reported, but the pipeline operator closed them, hoping to reopen at least partially this week.
Mr Pilkington, the chief engineer of highways, is using helicopters to transport equipment and workers to areas where otherwise remote areas need to be rebuilt.
It may take the new year to complete temporary repairs on some major highways, he said. But long-term repairs will be guided by new approaches: weather forecasts, instead of historical data, to determine the height of bridges, the size of culverts, and the capacity of drainage systems.
“Now to realize that historical data is not relevant and if you rely on it, you’re in the design every time – it’s an interesting thing for engineers to roll their heads,” he said.
Despite the devastation, Princeton was alive last week with a cleanup effort. Volunteers from nearby communities help residents in white disposable suits remove water-soaked equipment, sewage-contaminated mud and drywall.
In the middle of the mud, a group of school teachers would come to town every day and set up tables for cleaning volunteers and residents with trays of homemade sandwiches and baked goods, as well as large pots of soup.
Dennis Cook, who grew up at Princeton and returned as a volunteer, said: “With the runoff in spring time, you expect, you see, but come on, it never happens in November. “I never thought it would get so bad. That’s bad. People sitting in the house are watching, they don’t understand anything.
Vjosa Christian and Winston Choi-Shagrin contributed to the report.
#Floods #British #Columbia #Picks #Pieces
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.