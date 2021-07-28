After the Floods, China Found a Target for Its Pain: Foreign Media
After extreme flooding in central China last week, which destroyed homes, engulfed subways and killed at least 73 people, the ruling Communist Party has found a practical outlet for repressed public emotions: foreign media .
A party organization in Henan Province has launched a social media call to arms to confront a BBC reporter covering the disaster in that region. A day later, angry residents surrounded, pushed and yelled at reporters from Deutsche Welle and the Los Angeles Times. Then, nationalist commentators and news organizations used the videos and screenshots of the confrontation to launch a large-scale online attack on journalists working for foreign news organizations.
They called Chinese Western media coverage “false”, “one-sided”, “slanderous” and “evil”. They alleged that foreign reporting of the devastating floods focused on the damage rather than rescue efforts by the government and the public. They were unhappy that these journalists dared to call for transparency and accountability.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said in a declaration that he was “disappointed and appalled by the growing hostility against foreign media in China, a sentiment underpinned by the rise of Chinese nationalism sometimes directly encouraged by Chinese officials and official entities.”
The vitriol aimed at the Western news media is the inevitable result of the cultural war against foreign influence and the anti-intellectualism campaign that the Communist Party has waged under the leadership of Xi Jinping.
During its nine-year term, the party cracked down on key liberal opinion leaders, including journalists, intellectuals, lawyers and businessmen. It has curbed loud conversations on social media by heavily censoring and encouraging users to flag each other. He told the people that ideas such as democracy, independence of the media, and human rights are being driven by Western forces hostile to China.
In their place, party propaganda and nationalist sentiment reign supreme. And the critical coverage of China by Western news agencies, which is generally no different from the way they cover their own country, is notable for the dissonant noise in the choir of 1.4 billion people chanting “Anything glory to the Communist Party ”.
Never mind that almost all Western media websites are blocked in China and the public cannot easily access their reports. State news media and nationalist commentators have made it clear, sometimes quoting former President Donald J. Trump, that journalists are the enemy of the people.
Foreign media face more restricted access to the country and growing hostility from the Chinese public. Last year, Beijing expelled more than a dozen mainland-based American journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post over a diplomatic row with the United States. The world will have to prepare for even less coverage in the field of the second largest economy and the main rival of the United States.
China has a history of officially sponsored war against foreigners. At the turn of the 19th century, the boxers, with the support of Empress Dowager Cixi, rose up to eliminate foreign influence. They killed Christian missionaries and Chinese converts to Christianity.
During the Cultural Revolution, Mao Zedong’s Red Guards set fire to the British Embassy in Beijing as protesters chanted, “Kill! Kill! ”A Reuters reporter spent two years confined to a house in the city alone.
In recent years, Beijing has become increasingly aggressive in attacking Western media for its coverage of China. Last week, “wolf warrior” diplomats at the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka called Reuters news agency “shameless” for using a photo of a Chinese Olympic gold medalist as diplomats. called it “ugly”. The photo, which was also published in Chinese state news media, shows the athlete struggling to lift weight.
“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sport, and call yourself an impartial media organization,” embassy said said on twitter.
Despite this, it was shocking last weekend when the Communist Youth League of Henan asked its 1.6 million subscribers on the Weibo social media platform to report the journalist’s whereabouts. BBC Robin Brant, who has become a target of online harassment. Many of the comments below the post are threatening.
“As a student, it’s perfectly reasonable to walk down the street with a key, isn’t it? ” we go.
“As a construction worker,” said another, “it should be reasonable for me to carry a brick. “
“As a surgical student, it should be reasonable for me to wear a scalpel,” says a third.
The next day, residents of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, surrounded a German television reporter on assignment for Deutsche Welle and a reporter for the Los Angeles Times after mistaking the German reporter for Mr. Brant. The crowd got physical with German reporter Mathias Boelinger.
Mr. Boelinger wrote on Twitter that a bunch of men kept pushing him shouting that he was a bad guy and that he should stop smearing China. A woman who was filming him blocked his way. When he asked her who she was, she replied, “I’m Chinese.
When one of the men said, “It doesn’t matter if you report truthfully, with a positive outlook on China. Just don’t attack us, ”Mr. Boelinger asked,“ May I interview you?
The man said yes. But when Mr. Boelinger raised his camera, he objected, “Don’t interview me. I don’t love you. “
Mr. Boelinger said of Mr. Brant: “I don’t know what would have happened if it had really been him. The media environment in China right now is frightening.
The BBC published a declaration Tuesday, calling on the Chinese government to take immediate action to end attacks on journalists.
Since Sunday, China-based staff of the BBC, Los Angeles Times and others have received death threats and intimidating messages and calls, according to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China. The Al Jazeera team was followed and filmed as they reported outside a Zhengzhou metro station, while Associated Press reporters were arrested and reported to police during filming in a public space. Journalists covering a submerged tunnel for the Agence France-Presse news agency were forced to delete images of hostile residents surrounded by dozens of men, according to the group of correspondents.
When a few passers-by saw New York Times reporters conducting interviews on the streets of Zhengzhou earlier this week, they yelled at those interviewed not to speak, thus ending the conversations.
“Of course, at this time, journalists will unfortunately face abuse on social media,” William Nee of Chinese Human Rights Defenders, a Washington-based non-governmental organization, wrote on Twitter. “But it is dangerous for the state to feed these xenophobic worldviews to achieve its own political ends, instead of creating an environment conducive to reporting.”
It is impossible to explain why so many ordinary Chinese seemed eager to attack foreign journalists covering the floods. It was a serious natural disaster and probably difficult for any city to manage. But it is in the public interest to understand whether deaths could have been prevented.
Some people probably took inspiration from the government. Last week, the Zhengzhou government promptly posted banners on the sides of the submerged tunnel saying that being open-mouthed could damage the city’s “image”.
The online crowd is even more ruthless towards Chinese people who dare to be critical. A journalism professor asked on Weibo why the official Henan TV station had not anticipated its regular programming to report on the unprecedented precipitation. One commentator said he had to ask on behalf of his “American master”.
A separate article by a Chinese journalist complaining about the Zhengzhou government’s lack of transparency drew so many hateful comments that she deleted it. Critics online quickly migrated to his other flood-related posts, telling him to “Go change your nationality quickly” and “Hurry up and go to the United States”.
The Communist Party has not always been so intolerant of criticism. Former Prime Minister Zhu Rongji said in 1998 that it was acceptable if only 51% of media reports were positive. He didn’t have to be 99%, he said.
Over the next 15 years, investigative journalism flourished in some semi-independent publications. One of the most prominent was the Guangzhou-based Southern Weekend newspaper, which Xi addressed in early 2013 after the newsroom revolted against censorship.
In just a few short years, all newspapers, including Southern Weekend, lost their edge, hardly differentiating themselves from the party media.
On Wednesday, the main article on the newspaper’s website was a collection of quotes from Xi’s speech this month commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.
The title of the most popular article, however, asked why, despite several early warnings of heavy rains, the Zhengzhou government had not closed businesses and schools.
