After the Floods, China Found a Target for Its Pain: Foreign Media

After extreme flooding in central China last week, which destroyed homes, engulfed subways and killed at least 73 people, the ruling Communist Party has found a practical outlet for repressed public emotions: foreign media .

A party organization in Henan Province has launched a social media call to arms to confront a BBC reporter covering the disaster in that region. A day later, angry residents surrounded, pushed and yelled at reporters from Deutsche Welle and the Los Angeles Times. Then, nationalist commentators and news organizations used the videos and screenshots of the confrontation to launch a large-scale online attack on journalists working for foreign news organizations.

They called Chinese Western media coverage “false”, “one-sided”, “slanderous” and “evil”. They alleged that foreign reporting of the devastating floods focused on the damage rather than rescue efforts by the government and the public. They were unhappy that these journalists dared to call for transparency and accountability.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said in a declaration that he was “disappointed and appalled by the growing hostility against foreign media in China, a sentiment underpinned by the rise of Chinese nationalism sometimes directly encouraged by Chinese officials and official entities.”