After the implementation of the model code of conduct, there will be a brainstorming on the UP elections, Rakesh Tikait expressed his apprehension – the government will not agree without pressure

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait refuted reports of differences with SKM and said that we are united. He said that he will take a decision regarding the UP elections after the code of conduct.

The farmers’ movement has now been postponed. Farmers are returning to their homes after the withdrawal of three agricultural laws and agreement with the government on other issues. However, there is a feeling of doubt in the minds of the farmers regarding the MSP.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Friday that the Center will not bring a law on MSP unless farmers create pressure. Along with this, Tikait said about the UP elections that after the model code of conduct is in place, he will brainstorm on it.

When Tikait was asked that if the government does not pass a law on MSP, will the protests intensify further? In response to this question, he told The Indian Express- “The government has decided to form a committee on MSP. Unless there is a fear of pressure in the government, the government may not fulfill the promise”.

After the violence on Republic Day, the way Rakesh Tikait handled this movement and then Tikait, who was behind then, is now mainly seen as the leader of the movement. When Tikait was asked a question on differences with the SKM, he rejected it outright. He said- “We discussed everything. SKM was always united, is and will be united.”

Asked whether he would participate in the upcoming UP assembly polls, he said he would take a decision after the model code of conduct comes into force. He said- “Till the time MCC is not implemented, the state government should continue its work. We will take a decision based on the performance data of the state government.”

Tikait did not comment on the SKM’s previous demand for the resignation of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni. The SKM, a union of around 40 agricultural organisations, including the BKU, had on Thursday postponed the protest after receiving a formal letter of “agreement on several pending demands” from the government. At the same time, the Center has also formed a committee to decide the MSP.