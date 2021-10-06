After the pastor in Mexico evacuates about 200 migrants, his brother welcomes them all

MATAMOROS, Mexico – In the summer, as migrants arrived in the Mexican border town of Matamoros, a local pastor lost his patience.

The pastor, Victor Barrientos, had already invited dozens of asylum seekers to stay at his church, believing he had a religious duty as an evangelical Christian. But suddenly, he felt, there are too many people. His guests were messed up, he said, and “out of control” – and then, as the third wave of the pandemic hit, he started getting the coronavirus.

So one day in late June, the pastor fired about 200 people. He let some families live.

“I’m not getting any help from the state or federal government,” the pastor said. “It’s just a church, not a place to shelter people.”

With nowhere else to go, the migrants took to the road and found shelter with the only person who would take them in – the pastor’s brother Joel, who works as a technician for an Internet provider. He packed as many people as he could into his one-bedroom house.