After the pastor in Mexico evacuates about 200 migrants, his brother welcomes them all
MATAMOROS, Mexico – In the summer, as migrants arrived in the Mexican border town of Matamoros, a local pastor lost his patience.
The pastor, Victor Barrientos, had already invited dozens of asylum seekers to stay at his church, believing he had a religious duty as an evangelical Christian. But suddenly, he felt, there are too many people. His guests were messed up, he said, and “out of control” – and then, as the third wave of the pandemic hit, he started getting the coronavirus.
So one day in late June, the pastor fired about 200 people. He let some families live.
“I’m not getting any help from the state or federal government,” the pastor said. “It’s just a church, not a place to shelter people.”
With nowhere else to go, the migrants took to the road and found shelter with the only person who would take them in – the pastor’s brother Joel, who works as a technician for an Internet provider. He packed as many people as he could into his one-bedroom house.
He and his wife put most of their belongings in their bedroom to make room and now sleep on the ground. They allowed those migrants who could not find a place inside to put up tents on the roof.
“I don’t know,” said Joel Barrientos, peeping into his brother’s nearby church, “what happened to him.”
Matamoros was just a brief stopover point for migrants heading north, in what is known as the violent terrain, to make the best route possible as quickly as possible. But when former President Donald J. When Trump forced people to immigrate to Mexico while applying for refugee status, the city became a place where migrants waited their fate for the long haul.
After President Biden allowed asylum seekers to cross the border, a migrant camp in Matamoros — just opposite Brownsville, Tex. — closed. But more people came, and they were soon met by a closed door at a heavy border.
Best estimates suggest that many hundreds, if not thousands, are still hidden in the city, and they receive little help from Mexican authorities.
Instead, with a hodgepodge of nonprofits offering humanitarian aid, residents of Matamoros – such as people in cities across Mexico – have often been the ones to help, letting migrants live on porches or lawns, in churches. into temporary refugee camps, and, in at least one case, starting shelter in an abandoned home.
As the wait for migrants continues to grow, the generosity of some in this city, which was once abundant, is thinning out.
Pastor Victor Barrientos, 50, said he first welcomed migrants to his church in 2014, when Central American children began showing up in mass at the border. At Christmas time, “we bought presents for the kids,” he said.
A few years later, as the large migrant caravan made its way north, they found the entire family sleeping outside the bridge leading to Brownsville. The number living inside his church soon rose to three digits.
“I will be honest, she treated me beautifully,” said Iris Romero Acosta, a Honduran expatriate who met the pastor in 2019 while she was living on the streets in Matamoros. “He brought us food and took us inside.”
Ms Romero, 51, went to church with her daughter and two grandchildren. That said, the pastor was a cheerful present, invited mariachi bands to play on Mother’s Day and bought cakes to celebrate the birthday.
“He took good care of us,” she said. “He was really caring.”
As the pastor traveled outside Matamoros and then ran for mayor this year, he left the church in the care of his brother Joel Barrientos, 49. As more people started flocking to Matamoros, the brother and his wife, Gabriela Violente, let the ranks inside rise to over 200.
The lines for the bathroom became so long that women started coming in just to reserve a spot. The floors were covered in sleeping families one after the other. People got rashes, colds and then corona.
When the pastor returned to church on a Sunday in April, he said he was shocked by what he found. The fridges were “full of bugs,” and “no one was wearing a mask,” he recalled.
They got everyone tested for coronavirus, and after the positive results came, the pastor said enough. He let a small group stay, but everyone else needed to get out.
“I can’t solve everyone’s life for them,” he said.
Ms Romero, who was among those leaving, admitted that the place had become “dirty” with “pampers strewn.”
Still, she finds it difficult to reconcile the image of the same man who took her to the streets, who threw her to the curb.
“He became unrecognizable,” said Ms Romero. “My pastor has a change of heart.”
Bhai’s house is now full of mats where people sleep side by side. An additional bathroom was built into their modest entryway. It seems that the stove is always cooking something.
So many people put up tents on the roof that recently, “the roof started falling down,” recalls Joel Barrientos. To support the weight, he built a column in the middle of his living room.
When asked why he took on so many people, he talked about his faith. “We love the work of the Lord,” he said. His brother, he said, at some point “changed” and no longer “loves migrants.”
His wife, Ms Violante, is more outspoken. “He can talk about the Bible,” he said of his brother-in-law, “but he doesn’t put it into practice.”
His neighbors have reacted cautiously to the overflow of migrants at his doorstep. When it rains, some people let families dry under the roofs of their garages.
Mario Alberto Palacios, a local shopkeeper, began charging families $12 a week to set up tents outside his convenience store. Mr. Palacios requires a 50 percent payment every time he uses the bathroom.
“I’m not charging them for electricity or water,” Mr Palacios said defending the fee.
On a recent Sunday, some expatriate families living with the brother stopped their afternoon routine, as it was the sound of Christian rock music cut in the wind.
Inside the pastor’s church, the crowd was being warmed up by a band whose lead singer would return the next day to play for his service inside the brother’s house, with various friends leading prayers.
The families outside sat silent listening to the muffled chorus; They knew not to go further than a checkpoint, which marked the spot from which the clergy’s land began.
“Mommy,” cried a little girl, as a song about God’s love filtered through the walls of the church. “I know this!”
During his sermon about the value of family, the pastor turned his attention, in short, to the question of migrants. Sometimes, he told his flock, the migrants don’t act appropriately.
“But even if the migrants behave badly, God protect the migrants,” he said, his voice rising to shout near.
“God bless our migrant brothers,” said the pastor, pointing to the open door where dozens of families had gathered in tents outside, but were no longer on their land. “Bless them, bless them.”
