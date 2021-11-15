After the release of ‘Murder’, Mallika Sherawat was offered bold roles, got fed up and went to America

Actress Mallika Sherawat had told in an interview that she started getting bold role offers after the murder. This was the reason why she went to America.

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat made a lot of headlines with the film ‘Murder’ released in the year 2004. Mallika was seen in a very bold style in this film. She shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi. The chemistry of both was also well liked by the audience, but after this film a problem also arose with Mallika. Mallika has revealed this after many years in an interview with Mandira Bedi.

Mandira had asked, ‘How did you suddenly decide to go to the West?’ In response to this, Mallika had said, ‘After the release of Murder, people had a perception about me. Because it was a very bold film. The press was also writing a lot after this. On the screen too, the chemistry of Emraan and mine was being seen in a completely different way. After the release of Murder, I started getting the same kind of role offers. I was being offered to wear a bikini in every film.

Mallika further says, ‘I was completely fed up with such roles. I said what is all this happening. As an actor, only I am being asked to wear a bikini. I packed my bags and left for America. This was the best decision of my life. Bollywood had given me a lot, but it was my best decision to learn another culture. I have no regrets that I took this decision and also made a good name in Bollywood.

The decision was taken by going against the family: Referring to her career, Mallika had said, ‘My family never wanted me to enter the film industry. I come from a Jat family of Haryana. My parents wanted me to become a doctor or an engineer and I should get married in time. They wanted to see me as a woman who has 4-5 kids and I am taking care of them only. I am very happy today that I have decided to become an actor. Because I didn’t want to live like that at all.