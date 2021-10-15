After the release, the director wanted to change a scene of Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Sholay’, a decision made ‘history’

Amitabh Bachchan had told that there was not much response after the release of the film. We decided to re-shoot a scene in the film, but we stayed till Monday.

Hema Malini and film Sholay director Ramesh Sippy had recently reached Sony TV’s popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Actually this film was a re-union of Sholay, as the film has completed 46 years of its release. Sony TV has shared a new promo of the show. In this Hema Malini says, ‘We worked very hard for this film. This was the reason that the film was completed two years back. It was released on 15 August 1975.

Hema further says, ‘I was shooting in Rajkamal. Ramesh ji came to meet me. I was very curious to know what was the result of the film. He shook his head looking at me. I was shocked and he said that people did not like the film. I was shocked to hear this.

Stopping Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘I will tell you the story after this. There were many reasons. One reason came to the fore that the thing that happens when a widowed woman gets remarried is very emotional. It was in the film that I die and Jaya becomes a widow again. We thought it was a mess, we should fix it.

Amitabh says, ‘It was decided to revive us. We had a distributor from Bangalore, so he said that you come and we will shoot this scene again. Will shoot till Saturday and put it in theaters till Sunday, see what the result comes by Monday. We all got ready. Ramesh ji went a little further. He turned and said that he would stay till Monday and then see what happens. Monday came that history was created.

Earlier also a promo had surfaced. In this, Amitabh Bachchan asks Hema Malini, ‘Why do women carry clutch bags with them.’ In response, Hema smiled and said, ‘In this bag, women keep lipstick, comb and other make-up items.’ Amitabh had retorted and replied, ‘If you people leave the house with makeup on, then what is the point of keeping these makeup items?’ Hema Malini says, ‘Touchup has to be done outside too.’