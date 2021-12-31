After the ruckus, the Dalit woman was again put on cook duty, while the police filed an FIR against 31 people.

The issue was embroiled in controversy and the state government had earlier ordered a probe into it. The Uttarakhand SC/ST Act had also threatened to approach the court demanding justice for him.

A Dalit woman cook has been re-appointed in Champawat’s school, who was sacked a few days ago after some upper caste students refused to eat her cooked lunch. Police have registered a case against 31 persons, out of which six have been named. A case has been registered against these persons for making threats and making casteist remarks.

Champawat’s Chief Education Officer RC Purohit said that a meeting of the school’s management committee was held on Friday, which re-appointed the woman. He said the decision to re-employ the woman was taken on the basis of a government order. It said that if there is no consensus on such matters, then preference should be given to candidates belonging to SC/ST Act or OBC communities.

21 out of 26 members were present in the meeting of the school management committee. But not everyone had the same idea. Consensus could not be reached, so the decision was taken on the basis of the order of the government. After the removal of Sunita Devi, Purohit had earlier said that there were procedural lapses in her appointment. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Based on the complaint of Sunita Devi, police have registered a case against 31 persons under section 506 of SC/ST Act and IIPC. Champawat SP said that of the persons against whom a case has been registered, six have been identified as Mahesh Chowrakoti, Deepa Joshi, Bablu Gahtori, Satish Chandra, Nagendra Joshi and Shankar Dutt. While 25 others are unknown persons.

Significantly, the issue was embroiled in controversies and the state government had earlier ordered an inquiry into it. The Uttarakhand SC/ST Act had also threatened to approach the court demanding justice for him.