After the security alert of the IT Ministry, Apple is bringing iOS 15.4.1 update, know what is the whole matter

Apple has started providing iOS 15.4. This update comes after the update of iOS 15.4 that came two weeks ago, in which a security update has been given along with many new features. Apart from this, the technology giant has also made updates to its other products to fix the discovered loopholes in security.

Recently, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of IT, Government of India issued a warning to Apple users. This high severity warning was primarily for the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad and Apple MacBook. The warning said that a number of security flaws have been discovered in Apple products that could expose your information and target your system.

A warning issued by the IT Ministry has said that there are many reasons for the security-related flaws in Apple’s products, with the help of which hackers sitting in any corner of the world can easily target Apple customers. These security flaws can cause memory reads out of control, in a similar situation to Intel graphics drivers and Apple AVD devices.

By taking advantage of these flaws of Apple products, any hacker can easily download such a file to a computer, mobile or other device, with the help of which he can easily hack your devices and get all the information.

To avoid any such threat, it is necessary for the users to update all Apple products and their associated applications. Apart from this, you can also visit the official website of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. Where you will get all the information related to how to update the devices.

According to the information, versions before Apple iOS 15.4.1, versions before Apple iOS 15.4.1 iPadOS 15.4.1 and versions before Apple macOS Monterey 12.3.1 come under threat.