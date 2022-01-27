After the success of Atrangi Re, Dhanush signs on two big budget Bollywood projects | After the success of ‘Atrangi Re’ Dhanush signs two more big budget projects of Bollywood

Entertainment

Superstar Dhanush won the hearts of the audience with his entry in Bollywood with the film ‘Raanjhanaa’ in the year 2013. This is the reason why even in the Hindi belt, the audience eagerly waits for Dhanush’s next film. There is no doubt that he is the favorite of producers and directors in Bollywood too. According to the latest reports, after the success of ‘Atrangi Re’, Dhanush has signed two more big budget Bollywood films.

A source reveals, “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have a wonderful chemistry together. After two huge successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Color Yellow. Huh.”

Dhanush bagged the role soon after the success of Atrangi Re, which speaks volumes about his performance in the film. Counted as Aanand L Rai’s favourite, Dhanush will be a full-fledged commercial avatar in this upcoming project.

Well, that’s not all! The source further revealed, “Dhanush has signed a big bang Bollywood film with another big production house. Due to the huge acclaim he has garnered for Atrangi Re, the industry’s biggest producers are all set to sign the actor. Huh.”

After Atrangi Re, we can’t wait to see what Dhanush has in store for his two big-budget Hindi dramas!

After the success of Atrangi Re, superstar Dhanush signs on two big budget Bollywood projects. He is teaming up again with Aanand L Rai for an action-based love story and also signed another big Bollywood film with another celebrated production house.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 9:54 am [IST]

