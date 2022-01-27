After the success of Atrangi Re, Dhanush signs on two big budget Bollywood projects | After the success of ‘Atrangi Re’ Dhanush signs two more big budget projects of Bollywood

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Superstar Dhanush won the hearts of the audience with his entry in Bollywood with the film ‘Raanjhanaa’ in the year 2013. This is the reason why even in the Hindi belt, the audience eagerly waits for Dhanush’s next film. There is no doubt that he is the favorite of producers and directors in Bollywood too. According to the latest reports, after the success of ‘Atrangi Re’, Dhanush has signed two more big budget Bollywood films.

A source reveals, “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have a wonderful chemistry together. After two huge successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Color Yellow. Huh.”

Anushka Sharma’s Huge Deal Of Rs 400 Crore With Netflix, Amazon – Read Details

Dhanush bagged the role soon after the success of Atrangi Re, which speaks volumes about his performance in the film. Counted as Aanand L Rai’s favourite, Dhanush will be a full-fledged commercial avatar in this upcoming project.

Well, that’s not all! The source further revealed, “Dhanush has signed a big bang Bollywood film with another big production house. Due to the huge acclaim he has garnered for Atrangi Re, the industry’s biggest producers are all set to sign the actor. Huh.”

After Atrangi Re, we can’t wait to see what Dhanush has in store for his two big-budget Hindi dramas!

South Superstar Dhanush – Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya’s 18-year marriage broke up, wrote – our ways parted

Akshay, Sara and Dhanush’s ‘Atrangi Re’ exploded, Laxmi and Hungama 2’s record was broken on the first day itself!

Atrangi Re Review – Dhanush, Sara and AR Rahman shine in Aanand L Rai’s unique love story

Sara Ali Khan- Akshay Kumar’s new song ‘Reet Zara Si’ from Atrangi Re released, watch video

‘Atrangi Re’ Trailer Released, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar’s Explosion with Unique Love Story!

Atrangi Re- Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s first look released, strong trailer will come tomorrow!

Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut were honored with this honor during the 67th Film Awards!

Will ‘Atrangi Re’ release on OTT? Akshay Kumar’s statement came out

This is how Akshay Kumar wished on the birthday of Atrangi Re star Dhanush!

8 years of Raanjhanaa who told Aashiqui to be UPSC exam: Read best dialogues of Sonam-Dhanush’s film

Another Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ release date confirmed, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush jump with joy

‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai turns corona positive – shooting with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani blamed for eviction of Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani gives explanation | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: People reminded Arjun Bijlani of mistake, now the actor is giving clarification Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary After the success of Atrangi Re, superstar Dhanush signs on two big budget Bollywood projects. He is teaming up again with Aanand L Rai for an action-based love story and also signed another big Bollywood film with another celebrated production house.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 9:54 am [IST]