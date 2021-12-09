After the suspension of the farmers’ movement, the toll plazas along the border will be free, vehicles will be able to run again

Mahesh Kejriwal

With the suspension of the farmers’ movement, all the toll plazas along the Delhi border will also be free and vehicles will be able to run as before. According to the police, it may take four to five days for traffic to return to normal on the routes adjoining the border. It is noteworthy that since September last year, all toll plazas in Punjab were made free by farmer organizations.

Since November 26 last year, farmers were standing on Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border. The farmers’ protest, which has been going on for more than a year on Ghazipur border including Singhu, Tikri, has of course been postponed but it will take time to open the way. The main reason for this is broken roads, tents and barricading on the road.

Due to the long running of the farmers’ movement, the agitators have dug up the road in a radius of about one kilometer and have pitched a tent. In many places, roads are occupied due to pucca construction and vehicles being parked diagonally. Roads have been broken at many places due to barricading. It may take about four to five days for the farmers to collect the goods and uproot the tents on the road. Traffic will be opened to the general public only after the tents are uprooted and the road is cleared. Delhi and Haryana Police have barricaded the border.

Although some people have started removing tents etc. and are also packing the goods, the return has also started. Now after the end of the agitation, there is hope of getting relief to lakhs of people. It is believed that within a week the traffic will be completely normal. For more than a year on the Kundli border, the agitators have been staging a sit-in there by closing the National Highway. Thousands of people have been affected due to the road closure. Roadside shops and petrol pumps are almost closed. Those working here have also become unemployed. Due to the closure of the border, people who move from Delhi to Haryana take more time as well as pay more fare.