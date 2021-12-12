After the war with China in 1962, when the Congress MP stopped speaking of Nehru, said – beheaded or give it to someone else

1962 Indo-China War: After the country’s independence, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and was made Minister of Revenue and Expenditure in the Nehru Cabinet.

In the year 1962, China attacked India. At that time the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, was chanting Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai. After the attack, China occupied 72,000 square miles of India’s land. There was a lot of debate in the Parliament regarding the 1962 war. In those days, the opposition had created a ruckus about Aksai Chin being taken over by China. Nehru had reached the Parliament to convince all the opposition MPs. But Nehru did not expect that the biggest face in his opposition would be from his own cabinet.

When Nehru’s words stopped speaking: Even before the opposition could speak, Congress MP Mahavir Tyagi posed a strong question in front of Nehru and asked when are you bringing back this 72 thousand square miles of land? To this, Prime Minister Nehru replied that not a blade of a grass grows there.

Mahavir Tyagi showed his bald head to Nehru in the packed Parliament and said – If nothing grows here too, should I get it cut or give it to someone else. Just imagine what would have happened to Nehru after hearing this answer? If there are such ministers then who needs the opposition? But Mahavir Tyagi had proved that the worship of the country should be more important than worshiping the individual. (Also read- When Sunil Dutt was confronted with his to be wife, he could not confront Nargis with questions)

Who is Mahavir Tyagi? An officer of the British Army, who had left the job of a military officer, jumped into the freedom movement and became a minister after the country became independent. After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on 13 April 1919, the British government was screwed. Who was put in jail 11 times by the British for being active from the non-cooperation movement to the Quit India movement. Mahavir Tyagi was not inclined to give even an inch of land to anyone, even if it was barren. Even after all this, Mahavir Tyagi had some enmity with Nehru. They were both very close friends. (Also read- Indira Gandhi had returned to India alone leaving her father abroad, husband Feroze Gandhi was the reason)

Against person worship: Mahavir Tyagi was the first leader in the history of Congress who demanded a ban on the practice of touching feet. This was the only Congress leader who was against person worship. Apart from this, he was the first leader in the history of Congress. Once such Prime Minister Nehru had invited Mahavir Tyagi for lunch. During this, Nehru was taking off the peel of the apple and keeping it aside and was eating an apple without the peel. Seeing this, Tyagi said, Pandit ji, the real essence is in the peel of the apple. That’s what they’re removing. Hearing this, Nehru smiled and said, That is why I have been collecting all the peels for you.