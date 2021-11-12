After the warning of contempt of SC, the attitude of the Center loosened, agreed to give permanent commission to 11 women officers

After warning of contempt of Supreme Court, now the government has agreed to give permanent commission to 11 women officers. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain informed about this order in the Supreme Court on Friday.

On Friday, the government has said that it is ready to give permanent commission to 11 women officers. This statement of the government came after a warning in which the Supreme Court had said that if the order is not obeyed, then contempt action will be taken.

According to a Bar and Bench report, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna had warned the army officers that the apex court would initiate contempt proceedings for failing to grant permanent commission to women officers. The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt petition filed by 11 women officers accusing the Army of not complying with the directions issued by the court.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the government, informed the court that it has decided to grant permanent commission to 11 officers. The Supreme Court then said, “We appreciate the right of the Army to take the appropriate stand in clearing all outstanding issues relating to women SSC officers. The army may be supreme in its own right but the Constitutional Court of the country is supreme in its jurisdiction”.

The Supreme Court recently directed the grant of permanent commission to a total of 39 women officers in the Indian Army. It ordered the central government to allow permanent commission to women officers who were excluded from it on the ground of uneven application of fitness standards.

In February 2020, the Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi High Court’s decision that allowed women Short Service Commission officers to be given permanent commission at par with their male counterparts. This order came from the High Court in 2010.

Permanent commission in the army means career till retirement, while short service commission is for 10 years. In which there is an option to leave or choose permanent commission at the end of 10 years. If an officer does not get a permanent commission, the officer can choose an extension of four years.