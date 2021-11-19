After the withdrawal of the law, the biggest question is, what will be the decision on the cases registered against the agitators? Chautala said this thing

Several cases were registered against the protesters by the local police in different parts of the country including Delhi in the past months. Now questions are being raised regarding these matters.

Three controversial agriculture laws have been repealed by the Narendra Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this in an address on Friday. After the announcement of the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, there has been a debate on whether the case registered against the protesting farmers will also be withdrawn or not?

In the past months, several cases were registered by the local police in different parts of the country including Delhi against farmers protesting against the agriculture law, for which it is not clear whether the government will withdraw these cases or the police will close these cases. report or charge sheet. Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has given a statement in response to a question asked about this.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said- “If there is any activity like traffic jam, then I will discuss such issues with the Center also and within the state also such cases will be withdrawn.” Meanwhile, the Haryana government told the assembly that 136 cases have been registered against farmers opposing the three laws.

According to reports, officials in some police stations of the state have registered cases against the protesters. Around 10,000 unidentified farmers have been booked. 26 cases have been registered in Sonipat district, 15 in Ambala and 14 in Kurukshetra. According to a statement by the United Kisan Morcha, cases have been registered against more than 2,500 people in Haryana. These cases have been registered in Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Sonipat etc.

In Delhi, 39 cases have been registered against farmers protesting against agricultural laws. The Union Home Ministry had informed Parliament in February about this. The Ministry of Home Affairs had said- ‘Delhi Police has informed that 39 cases have been registered against farmers protesting agricultural laws at Delhi border between September and December 2020’. Delhi Police has also reported that a case of suicide has also been registered during a protest against agricultural laws at the Delhi border.