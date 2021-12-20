After Tiger Zinda hai 3 Salman khan announces bajrangi bhaijaan 2 at RRR event. After Tiger Zinda Hai 3, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event

Focus on Bajrangi Bhaijaan

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is now in full preparation that he will also bring a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is obvious that this time too the story will move forward focusing on Bajrangi Bhaijaan. By the way, 5 such films of Salman Khan, which have earned 100 crores in three days, also include the name of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Race 3 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had earned 100 crores at the box office in just 3 days.

Along with this, the name of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also included in such films of Hindi cinema, which have set a new record in terms of earnings. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is part of the top 5 highest grossing films of Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan’s Dangal earned 387.38 crores. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju earned 342.53 crores.

Aamir Khan’s PK earned 340.08 crores at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai earned 339.16 crores at the box office. Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned 320.34 crores at the box office. After this comes the number of Salman Khan’s Sultan which has earned 300.45 crores at the box office. The same is expected from Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai 3 that Salman Khan will be seen breaking all records of earning by becoming Tiger again.