MOSCOW – When Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, first met last month after elections in September, one of its newest members was a more familiar name in the United States than in its own country.

Maria V. was convicted three years ago of acting as an unregistered foreign agent trying to infiltrate influential conservative political circles before and after the 2016 election. Butina made headlines across the United States.

She is now focused on playing a leading role in Russia’s political system – this time legally, and with President Vladimir V. With the support of Putin’s United Russia party.

Ms. Butina, 33, who returned to Russia in October 2019 after spending 15 months, including four months in solitary confinement, in several U.S. prisons, now represents the poorer Kirov region in the Duma.