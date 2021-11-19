After Time in U.S. Prisons, Maria Butina Now Sits in Russia’s Parliament
MOSCOW – When Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, first met last month after elections in September, one of its newest members was a more familiar name in the United States than in its own country.
Maria V. was convicted three years ago of acting as an unregistered foreign agent trying to infiltrate influential conservative political circles before and after the 2016 election. Butina made headlines across the United States.
She is now focused on playing a leading role in Russia’s political system – this time legally, and with President Vladimir V. With the support of Putin’s United Russia party.
Ms. Butina, 33, who returned to Russia in October 2019 after spending 15 months, including four months in solitary confinement, in several U.S. prisons, now represents the poorer Kirov region in the Duma.
She has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.
“It’s not a prize,” Ms Butina said in an interview at a cafe in central Moscow where she lives. “I was not a spy. I was not working for the government. I was just a citizen.
But in December 2018, Ms. Butina pleaded guilty to plotting on behalf of the Russian government between 2015 and 2017 to “establish unauthorized communication routes” with high-ranking Republicans under the direction of a Russian official.
Prosecutors say she ran against then-candidate Donald J. during the 2016 presidential campaign. Attempts were made to broker a meeting between Trump and Mr Putin, and during her sentencing hearing the judge noted that she was sending political reports to Russia at the same time as Russian intelligence officials. Was trying to win the election.
Since coming home, Ms. Butina has used her experiences with people inside Washington – and the time they spent in prison – to identify herself as an expert on both the United States and the penal system.
This became clear in April when she met Alexei A., Russia’s most famous political prisoner, opposition politician. Navalny suddenly attacked him by making a surprise visit to the fine colony where he is kept and for which he is notorious for his harsh treatment.
Admission was approved as part of the civic supervision program, Ms. Butina said. Navalny compared his situation to the US prisons where he had spent time.
In a widely watched video aired by the state-owned Rossiya-24 television network, she said she was impressed by the facility’s food and medical services. She then confronted Mr. Navlani, who at the time of her visit had a week of 24-day fasting, as he had been denied medical treatment due to severe pain in his back and right leg.
“You can walk normally,” Ms. Butina tells Mr. Navlani, who did not consent to the filming.
Mr. Navlani told her again that he was being denied access to his doctor and they left.
“I am not judging Navlani. I told you what I saw in the video, “Ms Butina said in an interview.
Maria Pevchikh, whose Mr. The head of Navalny’s organization, the Anti-Corruption Foundation’s investigation unit, said Ms. Butina’s Duma seat was a gift not for her activities in the United States, but for Mr. Navalny’s persecution. He had embarrassed Mr Putin by exposing the government’s plot to assassinate him, and by exposing the luxurious nature of the Black Sea Palace, intended for the Russian president.
“Somehow, it was a reward for what she did by visiting Navlani in prison, and that TV episode, which was extremely embarrassing and disgusting,” said Ms. Pevchikh. “Most people would not agree. And she did. “
In the United States, Ms. Butina’s case was considered a Cold War thriller story, and her love life – including her relationship with Republican activist Paul Erickson, whom she met in Russia in 2013 and who will later be convicted. Financial Crimes and Mr. Trump apologizes – very detailed dissection on cable news.
In Russia, however, pro-government media portrayed her story as an abortion of justice. Ms. Butina was seen as a scapegoat for the Democrats’ failure, including Mr. Trump’s victory. Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it was “an example of racism” in the United States.
While having a caviar-filled meal at a restaurant with her native Siberian cuisine, Ms Butina insisted she wanted to use her new status as a national MP to improve relations between Washington and Moscow.
“I believed in the friendship between the two nations and I still believe in it,” Ms Butina said. “We can be friends, we must be.”
Yet on her frequent TV and social media, she has spoken out against the United States, especially when it comes to interfering in relations between other countries and ethnicities.
“It’s a good trophy for the ruling party,” she said. “It’s just talking nonstop about how bad things are in America.”
Ahead of the recent Duma elections, she published a post on social media platform Telegram about US interference in foreign elections during the Cold War. “Their argument is that the United States can interfere in other countries’ elections, but Russia cannot,” she wrote.
Ms. Butina, who worked for the government-backed television channel RT before joining the Duma, frequently comments on systematic racism in the United States, as Kremlin supporters have done for decades.
In October 2020, Ms. Butina published a memoir called “Prison Diaries.” Discusses how her imprisonment affected her political views.
Her time in prison did not leave her short of a gun-rights lawyer – she said losing her lifelong NRA membership was particularly stinging – it reduced her fondness for the Republican Party because she saw structural inequality in the United States first hand.
Much of the book explores her experiences with black prisoners, and she reveals that she broke many of the stereotypes she once held while in prison – and shows how racist the opinions of many American influencers around her were.
Ms Butina said she wanted to use her new Duma platform to help Russians in prisons abroad, and was keen to campaign against seclusion and persecution. But when asked about the recent leaked cache of graphic videos showing torture and rape in Russian prisons, Ms Butina declined to comment, saying they needed to be investigated.
Some of the Russians she openly supports include convicted arms dealer Victor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”
While in the United States, Ms. Butina, a graduate in international relations from an American university in Washington with a focus on cybersecurity, is constantly active on social media. The same thing happened in the United States before she caught the attention of FBI investigators with her photographs of prominent Republicans such as Donald Trump Jr., Rick Santorum and Scott Walker, as well as NRA leader Wayne Lapierre.
Her relationship with Russian government officials dates back to both the Duma and the United States. She arrived in Moscow in 2011 from her native Siberian city of Barnaul, and was soon followed by Russian Senator Alexander P. Torshin, an influential member of United Russia, who later became deputy governor of Russia’s central bank, appointed her special assistant.
However, in Russia, she is not a well-known figure, said Andrei Pertsev, a political journalist with the independent news outlet Medusa.
“The general public doesn’t know her,” he said.
Of the many “preachers” in the 450-member Duma, Ms Butina was now the only one, Mr Pertsev said, adding that, in her opinion, her body height – her seat had been given to her by the governor of the Kirov region. One way for the government to over-emphasize its anti-American rhetoric.
Because of her new job, “the quality of the speaker is elevated, and these things, they seem heavier,” said Mr. Pertsev, which is something that Ms. Butina doesn’t like.
Its media outlet, Meduza, was designated a “foreign agent” by Russian authorities earlier this year, an allegation echoed by Ms. Butina, who failed to register her activities with the Justice Department, which is required by U.S. law.
But in Russia, the label “foreign agent” is primarily applied to Russian citizens engaged in independent journalism or human rights work, and is increasingly being applied to organizations and individuals whose actions offend the Kremlin.
“Don’t compare our law with yours, “Ms Butina said.
As part of her US petition agreement, Ms. Butina had to admit that she was part of an effort by Russian authorities to persuade powerful conservatives that Russia should be considered a friend, not an enemy.
During her defense, her American lawyers argued in court that Ms. Butina’s efforts were well-intentioned, and insisted that she did not attempt to cover up what she called the “diplomacy project.” Back in Russia, she denies ever being part of a wider storyline and insists on acting on her own.
“I would have liked to have known that I would have to register on my own initiative to establish peace between the two nations,” she said.
Alina Lobzina contributed to the report.
