After Trumka’s Death, A.F.L.-C.I.O. Faces a Crossroads

Richard Trumka’s 12 years as president of the AFL-CIO coincided with the continued decline of the labor movement, but also with times of opportunity, such as the election of a staunch pro-Labor US president. With Mr Trumka’s passing last week, the federation is faced with a fundamental question: what is the purpose of the AFL-CIO?

For years, senior union officials and senior managers have split into two main camps on this issue. On the one hand, those who argue that the AFL-CIO, which has around 12 million members, should play a supporting role for its constituent unions – that it should help build consensus around political and political priorities, lobby for them in Washington, provide research and communications support, and identify the best ways to organize and negotiate.

On the other side of the debate are those who argue that the federation should play a leading role in building the labor movement – by investing resources in organizing more workers; by gaining a foothold in new sectors of the economy; funding non-traditional workers’ organizations, such as those representing undocumented workers; and forging deeper alliances with other progressive groups, such as those who advocate for civil rights causes.

As president, Mr Trumka identified more with the first approach, which several current and former union officials said had merit, especially in light of his close ties to President Biden. Liz Shuler, who has served as interim president since Mr Trumka’s death and hopes to succeed her, would have a similar focus.