After Trumka’s Death, A.F.L.-C.I.O. Faces a Crossroads
Richard Trumka’s 12 years as president of the AFL-CIO coincided with the continued decline of the labor movement, but also with times of opportunity, such as the election of a staunch pro-Labor US president. With Mr Trumka’s passing last week, the federation is faced with a fundamental question: what is the purpose of the AFL-CIO?
For years, senior union officials and senior managers have split into two main camps on this issue. On the one hand, those who argue that the AFL-CIO, which has around 12 million members, should play a supporting role for its constituent unions – that it should help build consensus around political and political priorities, lobby for them in Washington, provide research and communications support, and identify the best ways to organize and negotiate.
On the other side of the debate are those who argue that the federation should play a leading role in building the labor movement – by investing resources in organizing more workers; by gaining a foothold in new sectors of the economy; funding non-traditional workers’ organizations, such as those representing undocumented workers; and forging deeper alliances with other progressive groups, such as those who advocate for civil rights causes.
As president, Mr Trumka identified more with the first approach, which several current and former union officials said had merit, especially in light of his close ties to President Biden. Liz Shuler, who has served as interim president since Mr Trumka’s death and hopes to succeed her, would have a similar focus.
But as the federation contemplates its future, there is one inescapable fact that may color the discussion: Mr. Trumka’s approach did not appear to resolve an existential crisis for the American labor movement, in which unions represent only 7 percent of private sector employees. workers.
“The level of collective bargaining coverage for American workers is not comparable to that of any other similar democracy,” said Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America. “If you’re not here to grow up, you’re in trouble. You are just playing defense. You’ll be there until someone turns off the lights.
Funding for a department specifically dedicated to the organization declined significantly during Mr. Trumka’s presidency, to around 10% in 2019, according to documents obtained by the Splinter website.
Ms Shuler said in an interview on Friday that the ministry’s budget did not reflect other resources spent on organizing, such as the millions of dollars the AFL-CIO sends to state federations of labor and local labor councils, who can play an important role in organizing campaigns.
Although union density fell from around 1.5 percentage points during Mr. Trumka’s tenure to less than 11%, his influence in Washington has contributed to several achievements. Among them were a more worker-friendly overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement, tens of billions of dollars in federal aid to stabilize union pension plans, and a creative infrastructure bill. jobs currently going through Congress.
The economic bailout Mr. Biden signed in March sent hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which public sector unions, increasingly the face of the labor movement, saw as a lifeline.
But the cornerstone of Mr. Trumka’s plan to get work started again was a bill still awaiting passage: the Right to Organize Protection Act, or PRO Act. The legislation would facilitate unionization by prohibiting employers from requiring workers to attend anti-union meetings and creating financial penalties for employers who violate labor rights. The federation has invested heavily to help elect officials who could help pass the measure.
During an interview with The New York Times in March, Mr. Trumka called the PRO Act, in fact, the last best hope in the job. “Due to growing inequalities, our economy is on a path of implosion, ”he said. “We have to have a way for workers to have more power and employers to have less. And the best way to do that is to have the PRO Act.
Ms Shuler echoed this point, saying work will be prepared for a resurgence if the measure becomes law. “We have everything lined up,” she said. “The only thing left is the PRO Law to unleash what I would say is the potential of an unprecedented organization.”
But so far, placing most of workers’ hopes on a bill strongly opposed by Republicans and the business community has turned out to be a dubious gamble. While the House passed the bill in March and Mr. Biden strongly supports it, the odds are long in a divided Senate.
When asked if the AFL-CIO could support Mr. Biden’s multibillion-dollar jobs plan if it were a vote with no prospect of passing the PRO Act, Mr. Trumka declined to consider the possibility that he would have to make such a decision.
“I don’t see this happening,” he said in the interview. “This president and this administration understand the power to resolve inequalities through collective bargaining. “
An alternative approach could have made empowerment outside Washington a priority by expanding the ranks of union members and increasing the influence of workers who are not union members.
In the opinion of Mr. Cohen, the former leader of the communications workers, one of the benefits of a large investment in organizing is that it allows the labor movement to bet in a variety of industries and places. where workers are more and more enthusiastic about organizing, but where unions are not very present, such as the video game industry and other technological sectors.
Such funding can help workers who wish to help organize their colleagues in their spare time, as well as a small group of professionals to help them. “You have 100 people that you pay $ 25,000 a year and 15 people full time, and people can build something where they live,” Mr. Cohen said.
Stewart Acuff, organizing director of the AFL-CIO from 2002 to 2008 and then special assistant to its president, said the federation’s role in the organization should include more than just directly funding these efforts. He said it was essential to make adding members a higher priority for all unions, as he sought to do under Mr Trumka’s predecessor.
“We have challenged all levels of the labor movement to devote 30% of their resources to growth,” said Mr. Acuff, who criticized the leadership of the federation under Mr. Trumka. “It didn’t just mean the organizers. It meant using access to every leverage point ”, such as pressuring companies to accept more unions.
Mr Acuff also said the AFL-CIO must be more willing to make a long-term bet on organizing workers who may not be profitable with more members in the short term, but who help build power. and the influence of workers.
He cited the fight for $ 15 and a union, a multi-year campaign to improve the wages of fast-food and other low-wage workers and make it easier for them to organize. The campaign, which received tens of millions of dollars from the Service Employees International Union, was successful in many ways even though it produced little or no new union members. The AFL-CIO supported the fight for $ 15 but did not provide direct financial support.
Both Mr. Cohen and Mr. Acuff cited the importance of forging long-term alliances with outside groups – such as those who advocate for civil rights or immigrant rights or environmental causes – that can increase workers’ power. to demand, for example, that an employer withdraws during a trade union campaign.
At times during his tenure, Mr. Trumka sought to cultivate such alliances, but he was often blocked by resistance within the federation.
Amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, for example, Mr Trumka attempted to put the AFL-CIO’s weight on civil rights causes, including a speech he gave in Ferguson, in the Missouri, after a young black man, Michael Brown. , was shot and killed there by a police officer in 2014.
But Mr Trumka faced a backlash on that front from more conservative unions, who believed the AFL-CIO’s proper role was to focus on economic issues affecting members rather than on issues like civil rights.
“There were unions – not just the construction trades – who thought this job was not what we should be focusing on,” said Carmen Berkley, former director of the Civil, Human and Women’s Rights Department. the AFL-CIO, in an interview. Last year.
Since Mr Trumka’s death, union leaders have started discussing what the federation’s organizational and political challenges mean for the choice of a successor. Under its constitution, the AFL-CIO’s executive board will meet within three weeks to choose a successor for Mr. Trumka’s term, which expires next year.
One of the main candidates will be Ms. Shuler, who, as Secretary-Treasurer, became Interim President upon Mr. Trumka’s death. If the board chooses Ms Shuler to fill Mr Trumka’s term, it could propel her to the presidency next year and cement the federation’s leadership, a prospect some reformers in the labor movement view with concern.
A number of these reformers support Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, as the next president of the federation. Nelson has pleaded for the misappropriation of much of the tens of millions of dollars the labor movement spends on political activities to help more workers organize.
But Shuler insists that deciding between investing in unionization and other federation priorities is a wrong choice.
“I don’t think they are mutually exclusive,” she said. “The way modern organizations operate, you no longer have heavy institutional budgets full of posts. We organize ourselves around action. We identify a target where there is heat. Then, she said, organizations raise money and get things done.
