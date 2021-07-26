After Two Decades in Music, Yola Expands Her Powers

The math is difficult. Parallel parking is difficult. Meeting and working with people who are not like you is a snap. “Sound. Not. Hard,” singer and songwriter Yola stressed on a recent call, clapping her hands between each word. “I literally came from another continent and I fixed it in six months. Even my director, from afar in England, found writers of color for me.

The music industry has vowed to address its inequalities over the past year following the murder of George Floyd and decades of complaints that a company founded on the creative powers of people of color failed them. not always empowered. Yola, the 38-year-old country-soul musician who captured national attention with a slew of 2020 Grammy nominations, said a solution was obvious.

“When you start to feel in your soul that something is missing, and it seems disgusting and strange to you, then go out on the streets, go to bars with your friends and just talk to the people of the world,” she said. declared, his melodious voice developing. momentum. “In fact, ask to work with different people and hire different people – and by working and making it part of your natural life, then you have lots of people of color.”

This kind of thinking about big problems – and how to solve them – entered Yola’s new album, “Stand for Myself,” released Friday, as she went through another set of daunting challenges: improving on a debut LP. Grammy nominated during a global pandemic.