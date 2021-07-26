After Two Decades in Music, Yola Expands Her Powers
The math is difficult. Parallel parking is difficult. Meeting and working with people who are not like you is a snap. “Sound. Not. Hard,” singer and songwriter Yola stressed on a recent call, clapping her hands between each word. “I literally came from another continent and I fixed it in six months. Even my director, from afar in England, found writers of color for me.
The music industry has vowed to address its inequalities over the past year following the murder of George Floyd and decades of complaints that a company founded on the creative powers of people of color failed them. not always empowered. Yola, the 38-year-old country-soul musician who captured national attention with a slew of 2020 Grammy nominations, said a solution was obvious.
“When you start to feel in your soul that something is missing, and it seems disgusting and strange to you, then go out on the streets, go to bars with your friends and just talk to the people of the world,” she said. declared, his melodious voice developing. momentum. “In fact, ask to work with different people and hire different people – and by working and making it part of your natural life, then you have lots of people of color.”
This kind of thinking about big problems – and how to solve them – entered Yola’s new album, “Stand for Myself,” released Friday, as she went through another set of daunting challenges: improving on a debut LP. Grammy nominated during a global pandemic.
Yola and her producer, Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach, love to craft a song in person, so her team have undergone extensive coronavirus testing. She was living with a friend, singer and songwriter Allison Russell, after the sudden stop to the trip left her between two places. She even got used to lighting up while playing on Zoom. “The first whole thing about the pandemic was that we were getting tech-savvy,” she joked.
But finding a way is what Yola has done throughout a music career that began as a teenager. Born Yolanda Quartey in Bristol, England, she has worked with groups like dance-music collective Bugz in the Attic and electronic mainstay Massive Attack while looking for ways to pursue her own music. “There wasn’t this wonderful track record of women who looked like me in the UK,” she said. “It’s not that there weren’t a lot of artists who had potential – it’s just that they were never invested.”
A pivotal moment came in 2018 when Yola moved to Nashville to work with Auerbach, who owns and operates Easy Eye Sound, a label specializing in center-left American artists. “When she walks into the room, she lights up the room,” Auerbach said over the phone, “and she has a weird ability to just connect with people.” Their collaboration resulted in “Walk Through Fire,” a record that won four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. (She lost to Billie Eilish.)
“Walk Through Fire” was hailed for its fusion of Memphis soul and Nashville country, fueled by Yola’s powerful voice. But he was firmly guided by Auerbach’s familiarity with his surroundings and Yola’s unfamiliarity with his. Yola did not choose any of the disc’s co-authors; she doesn’t even have to know there would be co-writers until she got into the studio. Although Auerbach brought in local legends like Dan Penn and Bobby Wood, it was hard not to notice that every writer in the room was not only older, whiter, and masculine, but also American.
“I’m like, ‘I’m a black woman from England, we’re going to have to find some common ground here,'” she said.
Before the pandemic, Yola had just finished filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic – she plays the ancestor of rock Sister Rosetta Tharpe – and was preparing to tour with Chris Stapleton. The forced leave allowed him to figure out how to take a meaningful leap forward.
“I realized I had been too busy to be creative; I almost killed that part of my brain out of sheer activity, ”she said. “Calm gave birth to all these ideas, so I started to look at what brought these ideas back. It meant a lot of experimentation with my writing process – staying awake very late, going into that daze – and when I wasn’t thinking too much about anything and my brain wasn’t processing anything, the ideas just popped up. .
With a better understanding of each other’s abilities, Yola and Auerbach talked about making a more upbeat record, in order to showcase her voice upon return from live concerts. And after getting to know her new surroundings over the past few years, Yola was now comfortable taking control: she recruited black and Asian songwriters, got more involved in selecting musicians, and relaunched several songs from her catalog to finish with the help of her. collaborators. The ‘Break the Bough’ celebration, for example, dates back to 2013 and was massed to the end alongside Auerbach and veteran songwriter Liz Rose.
Songwriter Natalie Hemby, who previously collaborated with Yola through her band The Highwomen and worked on several of the songs on the new album, said Yola was wide open to any ideas. “She could sing most of the songs from [expletive] song and make it amazing, ”Hemby said. “It’s a little intimidating – whenever you have an idea that you think is great, hearing it sing makes you want to cry.”
Yola’s arrival in Nashville coincided with the slow diversification of the country music industry, after decades of very specific (and traditionally white) standards. “She couldn’t be here at a better time,” Hemby said. “A lot of people in this city were eagerly awaiting this kind of change. “
“Stand for Myself” is based on the same American sound book as Yola’s debut album, but it is also tinged with disco and pop. A lush, groovy song like “Dancing Away in Tears” flows into the jangly mix of “Diamond Studded Shoes”, which was inspired by her distaste for the austerity policies of former British Prime Minister Theresa May. The lyrics touch on romance, but also her more tumultuous early years – her mother did not support her career and Yola experienced a struggle with homelessness as a teenager – and the struggle to assert herself musically in pieces that often didn’t care what she had to say.
“This has been a real crossing era in my life, from which I previously dubbed ‘Yola doormat’ to ‘Yola with agency’,” she said. This assertion required growing acceptance that she could not do it all on her own. “The strong black woman trope is designed to keep you in service,” she added. “And do you dare to be so bold to actually go, ‘I’m looking to grow,’ it can turn into people who are desperate to undo your efforts.”
The desire for meaningful community is most evident in “Be My Friend,” a breathtaking ballad that stars Highwomen member Brandi Carlile in backing vocals. “No one sings like her,” Carlile said. “She’s just walking around the world, projecting a really strong perspective that’s super powerful and really needed.”
During our conversation, Yola pointed out that no matter how much America’s current racial divide may feel, it is very different in England, where the necessary conversations remain largely undisputed. “The reason it looks like a fight in this country is because there is actually a fight,” she said. The diversification of her collaborators helped alleviate a historical inequity in the workplace, but a broader emotional logic guided her decision – an attempt to open more of a musical dialogue to include as many people as possible.
“It’s not that you can’t write amazing songs with people who are different from you,” she said. “But sometimes you need to write about a very specific experience. You need everyone and that’s what I really want to do with everything I do. I’m in everyone club.”
