After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself



In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing cyber attacks, experts are warning of malicious cyber activity in the United States, and some U.S. security professionals have spoken to Gadget Clock about how to protect against technological attacks.

Russia will probably not impose President Biden’s new sanctions and has proven to be highly skilled in cyber warfare, which has become part and parcel of active “kinetic” warfare in the 21st century.

“It’s not something to be taken lightly – cyber-attacks have no boundaries,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. A tweet.

“I’m particularly concerned about reports of cyber-attacks … there are historical precedents that could be devastating for individuals, businesses and the country as a whole,” Warner said. Another tweet.

Russia already appears to be in the midst of a series of cyber-attacks targeting Ukraine. This past week, cyber attacks have affected the websites of various Ukrainian government agencies, including the Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrainian officials. It follows cyber-attacks on Ukrainian government sites and banks, which have been blamed on the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.

How to protect yourself from the ‘spillover’ of Russian cyber war

As Sen Warner suggested, cyber attacks have no boundaries. As a result, the cyber spillover campaign could reach the United States

“With the Ukraine conflict now at the center and ready to escalate, we expect a wave of cyber security attacks from Russian state-sponsored agencies,” Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told Gadget Clock in a written statement.

Here’s what to look for and tactics to help ease the way.

–Ransomware: InfoSec locks out critical data of professionals, ransomware attack companies and individuals. The assailants then demanded large sums of money. “Businesses across the United States should be prepared for a variety of cyber security attacks, including ransomware,” said John Dixon, vice president of Colfire, a Westminster, Colorado-based cybersecurity advisory service provider.

“Make sure all critical and all Internet-oriented systems are fully patched to mitigate ransomware and data destruction,” Lou Steinberg, a cyber expert and founder of CTM Insights, told Gadget Clock. “Use multi-factor authentication to log into critical systems… and to prevent unauthorized changes (such as turning off electricity or opening a valve on a dam),” Steinberg said.

–Denial of service attack: Service denial, which makes critical computer services unavailable, and ransomware attacks are often “outsourced”, according to Steinberg. “Instead of the government executing them directly, they are being carried out by groups who believe they are being patriotic while protecting Russia’s interests. [that] It is in the government’s interest to enable them to do so. You can’t look back at the Kremlin, “Steinberg explained.

According to Steinberg, these outsourced actors may be “less capable” so companies can protect themselves if they take prudent cyber security measures.

–Social engineer Campaign: Hank Schles, senior manager, Security Solutions, Lookout, a San Francisco-based California-based endpoint-to-cloud security firm, says the attacks manipulate human behavior and “piggyback outside the news cycle.”

“Be especially careful about where you share data, who has access to it, and who you interact with online,” said Schles.

–Password: Consumers should always use multi-factor authentication and avoid re-using the same password across accounts / services, Alex Ondrick, director of security operations at Georgia-based incident response agency Augusta, Breachquest, told Gadget Clock.

Ondrick said consumers can use sites like Habibenpod to see if they have been affected by security breaches. “Change passwords regularly, especially for email / social media accounts and for Wi-Fi and home routers (s)”, says Ondrick.

–Banking Apps: “Consumers should be on the lookout for phishing and malware attacks, especially when accessing banking apps,” said Dan Ives of Wadebush Securities. Consumers should use antivirus products as well as software that protects their identity, Ives added.

–Software update: For individuals, it is important to follow the best practices of cyber security. This includes “installing recommended software and app updates, backing up their data and being careful when clicking on links in emails, social media posts and online articles,” said Jonathan K., a business attorney for the Florida-based Gunster Law firm. Osborne says. Gadget Clock.

–FBI: The FBI has a cyber threat website with tips and precautions for everything from email apps to phishing and ransomware.