Tech

After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself
Written by admin
After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself

After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing cyber attacks, experts are warning of malicious cyber activity in the United States, and some U.S. security professionals have spoken to Gadget Clock about how to protect against technological attacks.

Russia will probably not impose President Biden’s new sanctions and has proven to be highly skilled in cyber warfare, which has become part and parcel of active “kinetic” warfare in the 21st century.

“It’s not something to be taken lightly – cyber-attacks have no boundaries,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. A tweet.

“I’m particularly concerned about reports of cyber-attacks … there are historical precedents that could be devastating for individuals, businesses and the country as a whole,” Warner said. Another tweet.

Ukrainian troops visit a site following a Russian airstrike in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Ukrainian troops visit a site following a Russian airstrike in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russia already appears to be in the midst of a series of cyber-attacks targeting Ukraine. This past week, cyber attacks have affected the websites of various Ukrainian government agencies, including the Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrainian officials. It follows cyber-attacks on Ukrainian government sites and banks, which have been blamed on the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.

How to protect yourself from the ‘spillover’ of Russian cyber war

As Sen Warner suggested, cyber attacks have no boundaries. As a result, the cyber spillover campaign could reach the United States

READ Also  Bose Frames Tempo review: the specs to beat

“With the Ukraine conflict now at the center and ready to escalate, we expect a wave of cyber security attacks from Russian state-sponsored agencies,” Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told Gadget Clock in a written statement.

Here’s what to look for and tactics to help ease the way.

Ransomware: InfoSec locks out critical data of professionals, ransomware attack companies and individuals. The assailants then demanded large sums of money. “Businesses across the United States should be prepared for a variety of cyber security attacks, including ransomware,” said John Dixon, vice president of Colfire, a Westminster, Colorado-based cybersecurity advisory service provider.

“Make sure all critical and all Internet-oriented systems are fully patched to mitigate ransomware and data destruction,” Lou Steinberg, a cyber expert and founder of CTM Insights, told Gadget Clock. “Use multi-factor authentication to log into critical systems… and to prevent unauthorized changes (such as turning off electricity or opening a valve on a dam),” Steinberg said.

Denial of service attack: Service denial, which makes critical computer services unavailable, and ransomware attacks are often “outsourced”, according to Steinberg. “Instead of the government executing them directly, they are being carried out by groups who believe they are being patriotic while protecting Russia’s interests. [that] It is in the government’s interest to enable them to do so. You can’t look back at the Kremlin, “Steinberg explained.

According to Steinberg, these outsourced actors may be “less capable” so companies can protect themselves if they take prudent cyber security measures.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, two vehicles caught fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, two vehicles caught fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

READ Also  A closer look at its variants, features and prices- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine to receive 350 350 million more in US defense aid: Blinken

Social engineer Campaign: Hank Schles, senior manager, Security Solutions, Lookout, a San Francisco-based California-based endpoint-to-cloud security firm, says the attacks manipulate human behavior and “piggyback outside the news cycle.”

“Be especially careful about where you share data, who has access to it, and who you interact with online,” said Schles.

Password: Consumers should always use multi-factor authentication and avoid re-using the same password across accounts / services, Alex Ondrick, director of security operations at Georgia-based incident response agency Augusta, Breachquest, told Gadget Clock.

Ondrick said consumers can use sites like Habibenpod to see if they have been affected by security breaches. “Change passwords regularly, especially for email / social media accounts and for Wi-Fi and home routers (s)”, says Ondrick.

Banking Apps: “Consumers should be on the lookout for phishing and malware attacks, especially when accessing banking apps,” said Dan Ives of Wadebush Securities. Consumers should use antivirus products as well as software that protects their identity, Ives added.

Software update: For individuals, it is important to follow the best practices of cyber security. This includes “installing recommended software and app updates, backing up their data and being careful when clicking on links in emails, social media posts and online articles,” said Jonathan K., a business attorney for the Florida-based Gunster Law firm. Osborne says. Gadget Clock.

FBI: The FBI has a cyber threat website with tips and precautions for everything from email apps to phishing and ransomware.

READ Also  ISRO to develop green propulsion to use in Gaganyaan and other rockets as well- Technology News, Gadgetclock


#Ukraine #Russian #cyberattacks #defend

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment