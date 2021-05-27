After Uppena, Krithi Shetty bags another big film with Sai Dharam Tej





Uppena actress Krithi Shetty has impressed every person with her debut efficiency within the film. Trade big wigs have taken discover of her expertise and roles are coming to her from big banners. As per Nice Andhra, the actress has been provided a film with Sai Dharam Tej. He’s the elder brother of Panja Vaisshnav Tej. If she takes up the challenge, she would have romanced each the brothers on display screen. This film additionally has a connection with prime Telugu filmmaker, Sukumar. It appears the story of the film has been written by Sukumar. Additionally Learn – Ram Pothineni’s grandfather passes away; iSmart Shankar remembers him as somebody with the ‘Coronary heart of a King’

Like Uppena, this film can even be directed by one among his ADs, Karthik Dandu. BVSN Prasad is the maker. It appears Sukumar has narrated the story to Krithi and is awaiting her affirmation on the identical. Uppena was directed by Buchi Babu Sana who was the primary AD of Sukumar for a very long time. The film between two folks of various societal stratas had Vijay Sethupathi as the primary villain. Uppena grossed Rs 10 crore on its opening day. It was the very best for any film that includes debutants in Tollywood. Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu lavished reward on the newbies saying that Krithi Shetty was exceptionally good for her first film. Additionally Learn – South Information Weekly Rewind: Allu Arjun checks optimistic for COVID-19;Taking pictures of Prabhas’ subsequent with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will get delayed

Now, Krithi Shetty is busy with Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy, which is a interval reincarnation drama. She can also be finalised because the lead in Ram Pothineni and Lingusamy’s film. She is doing Indraganti- Sudheer Babu’s enterprise as properly. It appears the woman is vastly in demand. She will be able to solely take up the film after the dates for these are finalised. Additionally Learn – Uppena: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Kriti Shetty’s debut film will get a staggering TRP of 18.5; creates another file

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



