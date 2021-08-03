After Uproar, Matt Damon Tries to Clarify Comments on Anti-Gay Slur
Faced with a backlash after being quoted as saying he had recently decided to “withdraw” a homophobic slur, actor Matt Damon said in a statement Monday that “I do not use any kind of slurs.”
The statement follows an interview published this week by The Sunday Times in which Mr Damon recounted a conversation with his daughter in which he “made a joke” which prompted her to write him an essay on the damage history of what she calls “the” f-insult for a homosexual. ‘”
“She went to her bedroom and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on the dangerousness of this word,” Mr Damon said, according to the Sunday Times, a British newspaper. “I said, ‘I’m taking the f-slur off! ” Understood.”
In the statement, which was obtained by Variety, Mr Damon said he had never “called anyone” the word in his “personal life” and that he understood why his framing in the interview “led much assuming the worst “.
He added that during the conversation with his daughter, he recalled that as a child growing up in Boston, he heard the insult used on the street “before he even knew what it was referring to.”
“I explained that this word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in one of my films as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed disbelief that there may have been a time when that word was used without thinking, ”Damon said in the statement. “To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about how painful that word would have been for someone in the LGBTQ + community, no matter how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her, but delighted with her passion, her values and her desire for social justice.
“This conversation with my daughter was not a personal wake-up call,” he continued. “I don’t use insults of any kind.”
In the Sunday Times interview, Mr Damon appeared to suggest the word came in a joke.
“The word my daughter calls ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a child, with a different application,” Damon said in the interview. “I made a joke months ago and got a treaty from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, this is a joke! I say that in the movie “Stuck on You”! ‘”
He did not specify in the interview which of his daughters the interaction occurred with.
Many on social media weren’t impressed with Mr Damon’s story, saying he should have known better years ago, not months. Some also wondered why Mr. Damon shared the story in the first place.
Charlotte Clymer, former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, said on twitter that although she understands the feeling of the story, “It’s like over 10 years ago a little bit of stuff. And he knows better.
This isn’t the first time Mr. Damon has courted controversy with comments about LGBTQ people.
In 2015, he told The Guardian that in playing it was essential that “people don’t know about your sexuality because it’s one of the mysteries you should be able to play,” adding that he imagines “that. must be really hard “for gay actors to speak publicly about their sexuality. On The Ellen Show, Mr. Damon defended his point, saying” actors are more effective when they are a mystery. “
In his statement on Monday, the actor acknowledged that “open hostility” against LGBTQ people is not uncommon.
“To be as clear as possible, I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ + community,” he said.
