After Uproar, Matt Damon Tries to Clarify Comments on Anti-Gay Slur

Faced with a backlash after being quoted as saying he had recently decided to “withdraw” a homophobic slur, actor Matt Damon said in a statement Monday that “I do not use any kind of slurs.”

The statement follows an interview published this week by The Sunday Times in which Mr Damon recounted a conversation with his daughter in which he “made a joke” which prompted her to write him an essay on the damage history of what she calls “the” f-insult for a homosexual. ‘”

“She went to her bedroom and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on the dangerousness of this word,” Mr Damon said, according to the Sunday Times, a British newspaper. “I said, ‘I’m taking the f-slur off! ” Understood.”

In the statement, which was obtained by Variety, Mr Damon said he had never “called anyone” the word in his “personal life” and that he understood why his framing in the interview “led much assuming the worst “.