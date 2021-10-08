After Uttarakhand, China now infiltrates Arunachal Pradesh: China India News China and Indian troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh

Highlights Conflict situation between Chinese and Indian troops in East Ladakh

Attempts were made by China to infiltrate Barahoti in Uttarakhand.

Chinese troops then damaged the bridge

New Delhi

With East Ladakh, China now appears to be opening new borders of conflict on the border. After Barahoti in Uttarakhand, now in Arunachal Pradesh, about 200 Chinese troops entered Indian territory from Tibet. Sources said that Chinese troops crossed the LAC last week and headed towards India. Fighting broke out between Indian and Chinese troops on the LAC in the Arunachal sector. The struggle lasted for a few hours.

No one was taken into custody: Army

Military sources said that after a few hours of physical engagement, the issue was resolved as per the prescribed protocol. No casualties were reported from the Indian side, no arrests were made. Some reports claim that 200 Chinese troops had infiltrated India and that Chinese troops had been detained by Indian forces for some time.

Incorrect report of damage to bunkers

Some media reports are claiming that Chinese troops tried to damage the empty bunkers. Indian troops captured Chinese troops in Tawang. Although it was temporary for a while. Army sources have denied this.

Read what the army said

Army sources said that both countries have their own views on the Line of Actual Control. Sometimes the patrolling teams of both the countries come face to face, then the situation of faceoff arises. This is handled according to the prescribed protocol.

Action was then taken in Barahoti, Uttarakhand

On August 30, more than 100 Chinese troops crossed the border into India and destroyed several infrastructures. Officials with knowledge of the situation said the bridge was damaged by Chinese troops before withdrawing from there. The incident did not lead to a confrontation between the two armies as the PLA troops had retreated while facing the Indian troops. It was then learned that 55 horses and more than 100 soldiers had infiltrated more than 5 km into the Indian border after crossing the Tun Jun Pass.

