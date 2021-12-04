After Vir Das, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri delivers impressive speech in USA, Video! After Vir Das, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri delivers impressive speech in USA

Writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is currently in the USA for over a month for the screening of his much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in various cities, recently gave an impressive speech at ‘Capital Hill’. One of the most important, relevant and unreported story in Indian history, Vivek’s next ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been invited by many reputed institutions and organizations of USA. While the critically acclaimed filmmaker is excited about the humble and heartfelt response he received during the screening of the film with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi,

On the other hand, Vivek recently gave an impressive speech at ‘Capital Hill’, which remains a topic of discussion in his hometown India. For the first time a filmmaker has spoken at the iconic ‘Capital Hill’. Vivek’s speech was applauded not only by the packed auditoriums of influential dignitaries and government officials but also by his countrymen.

It was also addressed by Congressmen like Democrat Raja Krishnamurthy, Republican Andy Brar, Senior Democrat Senator Mark Warner. Undoubtedly, Vivek’s speech has made his country proud at the global level. After garnering praise for his previous critically acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’, which won the coveted National Award earlier this year,

Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated again to present yet another hard-heating film. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022. Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community with first-generation victims of the Kashmir genocide.

It is a heartwarming story of pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is slated to release in theaters on January 26, 2022.

Saturday, December 4, 2021, 13:15 [IST]