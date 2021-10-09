After virat kohli dedutt will be the next captain of rcb ipl 2021 know details | IPL 2021: After Virat Kohli, this player will get the command of RCB, the name is shocking

New Delhi: In this season of IPL, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, RCB has done wonders and has confirmed its place in the playoffs. In the first eliminator, RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders. The current captain of the team, Virat Kohli has already announced that he will not captain Bangalore after this season and will play in the team as a player. In such a situation, a big question arises that who will take over the command of the RCB team adorned with star players.

This player will get the command of RCB

Meanwhile, former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes that young opener Devdutt Padikkal has the ability to play the role well. He can be given the responsibility of commanding this team. In a media interaction, Ashish Nehra said that Devdutt Padikkal has the ability to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore. If the team is looking for a player who can continue as captain for a long time, then they should hand over the captaincy to Padikkal.

Such has been the performance of Paddikal

Padikkal’s performance in IPL 2021 has been quite impressive and he has scored 390 runs in 13 matches played so far with an average of 125.80. Padikkal’s bat has also scored a century this season and he has also scored a half-century. This Karnataka batsman has the skill of weaving the innings as well as batting quickly and this is the reason why he has been successful in giving Bangalore a good start in almost most of the matches.

Such has been the performance of RCB

The Bangalore team has shown a great game this season and the team has managed to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The team secured its place in the last four by winning 9 out of 14 matches. In the last match, RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. Young batsman Shrikar Bharat gave the team victory with a six off the last ball and he remained unbeaten on 78 runs. Bangalore will face KKR in the Eliminator match on October 11 in Sharjah.

