Sports

After Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Target On England Eoin Morgan New Zealand kane williamson, Team India chance to score century

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
After Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Target On England Eoin Morgan New Zealand kane williamson, Team India chance to score century
Written by admin
After Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Target On England Eoin Morgan New Zealand kane williamson, Team India chance to score century

After Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Target On England Eoin Morgan New Zealand kane williamson, Team India chance to score century

After Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Target On England Eoin Morgan New Zealand kane williamson, Team India chance to score century

India vs Sri Lanka 2ND T20I: Team India has played one T20 International match so far in Dharamsala. India had to face defeat in that match against South Africa.

India vs Sri Lanka 2ND T20I: The second match of the 3 T20 series between India and Sri Lanka is to be played on 26 February 2022 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. In this match, the target of Rohit Sharma will be the records of England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. At the same time, Team India will also have a chance to score a century of victory.

Rohit Sharma has played 16 T20 International matches so far as captain at home ground. Out of these, Team India has won 15. If he ensures India’s victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, he will break the records held by Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson has played 30 T20 Internationals as captain at home ground. Of these, New Zealand has won 15. At the same time, Eoin Morgan has played 25 T20 International matches as captain at home ground. Of these, England has won 15. That is, with the defeat of Sri Lanka in the second T20, Rohit Sharma will become the captain to win the most T20 International matches at home.

Talking about Team India, it has played 157 T20 International matches so far. Of these, he has won 99. If India beat Sri Lanka in the second T20, then they will complete their century of victory in T20 Internationals.

READ Also  Luis Muriel 4/6 to score anytime against Cagliari in Thursday's Coppa Italia showdown

Not only this, they will also become the second team after Pakistan to win 100 or more matches in T20 Internationals. Pakistan is at number one in terms of winning most matches in T20 Internationals. He has played 189 T20 International matches so far. Of these, he has won 117.

Team India has played one T20 International match so far in Dharamsala. In this he had to face defeat. Team India played its first T20 match against South Africa on 2 October 2015 at this ground.

South Africa won that match by 7 wickets. On 15 September 2019, the T20 match between India and South Africa was to be played at this ground, but that match was rained down and had to be canceled.


#Virat #Kohli #Rohit #Sharma #Target #England #Eoin #Morgan #Zealand #kane #williamson #Team #India #chance #score #century

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  MS Dhoni Complaint: MS Dhoni Team India Mentor to T20 World Cup BCCI Supreme Council

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment