After Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Target On England Eoin Morgan New Zealand kane williamson, Team India chance to score century

India vs Sri Lanka 2ND T20I: The second match of the 3 T20 series between India and Sri Lanka is to be played on 26 February 2022 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. In this match, the target of Rohit Sharma will be the records of England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. At the same time, Team India will also have a chance to score a century of victory.

Rohit Sharma has played 16 T20 International matches so far as captain at home ground. Out of these, Team India has won 15. If he ensures India’s victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, he will break the records held by Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson has played 30 T20 Internationals as captain at home ground. Of these, New Zealand has won 15. At the same time, Eoin Morgan has played 25 T20 International matches as captain at home ground. Of these, England has won 15. That is, with the defeat of Sri Lanka in the second T20, Rohit Sharma will become the captain to win the most T20 International matches at home.

Talking about Team India, it has played 157 T20 International matches so far. Of these, he has won 99. If India beat Sri Lanka in the second T20, then they will complete their century of victory in T20 Internationals.

Not only this, they will also become the second team after Pakistan to win 100 or more matches in T20 Internationals. Pakistan is at number one in terms of winning most matches in T20 Internationals. He has played 189 T20 International matches so far. Of these, he has won 117.

Team India has played one T20 International match so far in Dharamsala. In this he had to face defeat. Team India played its first T20 match against South Africa on 2 October 2015 at this ground.

South Africa won that match by 7 wickets. On 15 September 2019, the T20 match between India and South Africa was to be played at this ground, but that match was rained down and had to be canceled.