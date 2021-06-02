After Volcano Erupts, Residents in Congo Struggle to Find Food and Shelter

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo — The volcano is quieter now.

Smoke and ash billow from the cone of Mount Nyiragongo, one of many world’s most lively volcanoes, as a substitute of the molten lava that streamed from its flanks on Could 22, killing dozens of individuals and destroying 5,000 properties in close by Goma.

The tremors and aftershocks that terrorized town, collapsing buildings and triggering a mass evacuation, have largely stopped too. Scientists who dare to as soon as once more strategy the steaming volcano say the hazard seems to have handed — for now.

“I’m not ruling out the potential for one other eruption,” Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist who has studied Congo’s volcanoes since 1995, instructed journalists on a go to to the crater of an adjoining, smaller volcano, on Sunday. “However statistically there may be little or no probability this may occur.”