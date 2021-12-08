After Warm Start to Snow Season, Colorado Resorts Look for Relief



“I always think it’s a billion dollar business that you have no control over,” said Ms. Duke.

Skyrs said he was watching the weather and snow forecast carefully.

Philip Luxner, 44, of Denver, said he waited “until the last minute” to buy the Epic Ski Pass, which offers access to numerous resorts throughout the season. He said he bought his passes on Sunday, wearing shorts and sandals in 60-degree weather.

“It feels weird to buy a ski pass in a flip-flop,” Mr Luxner said. He said he would wait for a series of major blizzards and the resorts would open up more territory.

“I don’t want to ski there on a green run with a thousand people,” he said.

Colin Race Fenimore, 27, said his first ski trip of the season on Friday at Summer County’s Copper Mountain Resort was uncomfortably hot. He said the slope had been frozen since early morning and then turned into a mudslide, he said, adding that only a few lifts and ski runs were open.

“It may have been 50 degrees Celsius, but it really felt like 75 when you put on your ski clothes,” said Mr. Fenimore. “The opening season has never been a good one, but I’ve never been so bad. So it’s definitely a mess and I hope we get some more snow. “

The resort is expected to make up for the huge losses it suffered when all Colorado ski areas closed in March 2020 during the high season. Melanie Mills, president and chief executive officer of Colorado Ski Country USA, said the closure reduced ski visits by nearly four million.

That season was devastating, said Alan Hensroth, chief executive of the Arapaho Basin in the Rocky Mountains.