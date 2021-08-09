After watching Sanju Sanjay Dutt wept bitterly on the shoulder of Rajkumar Hirani remembered these words of his father Sunil Dutt

more than reel life Sanjay Dutt Real life has been full of turmoil. even in childhood addicted to drugs Be it going or getting named in the Mumbai bomb blasts, Sanjay Dutt’s life has not been easy. He himself has admitted on many occasions that he committed some mistakes, for which he was also punished. In such a situation, when he saw the moments of his life on screen, he wept bitterly in memory of his father Sunil Dutt. The film Sanju, which released in the year 2018, was based on his life in which Ranbir Kapoor performed brilliantly.

Sanjay Dutt’s father loved him very much and he supported Sanjay Dutt at every step. When Sanjay Dutt was in jail, he tried everything to get him out. His love for his son was beautifully presented in the film ‘Sanju’. Sanjay Dutt cried a lot after watching the film, which he had mentioned in Aaj Tak’s show, ‘Sidhi Baat’.

He had told, ‘I cried a lot after watching the film. Many times I was wishing that I should stop the film, I do not want to watch any more. Because I got to live my whole life again. I remembered Dutt sahib, remembered that night when I was about to meet him but he could not be found. How many things I had to say, I could not say.’

He had further said, ‘I remembered a lot of his words and to a large extent I stopped myself. But when the film ended, I burst into tears. By catching Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) and everyone else.’

During this, Sanjay Dutt had told that when he was in jail, he had become very spiritual and he read all the famous texts of Hindus. He told that he had a lot of time while in jail and he had read all the four Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Shiva Purana, Ganesh Purana.

Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis She was very much loved and it is said that her pampering spoiled Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay started smoking cigarettes from a young age. Once Sanjay Dutt’s father saw him smoking a cigarette After which he was sent to boarding school. Actually, a party was going on at Sunil Dutt’s house in which all his friends had come. In the party, Sunil Dutt and his friends who were smoking and throwing cigarette, Sanjay Dutt started drinking it secretly.

When Sunil Dutt came to know about this, he sent Sanjay Dutt to boarding school. When Sanjay Dutt grew up a little more, he became addicted to drugs. He was sent to the de-addiction center of America so that he could get rid of the habit of drugs.





