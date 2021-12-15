After watching the film, when the father suddenly called Sushmita Sen from Kolkata, the actress told the reason while referring to the mother.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen told in an interview that after watching her web series, her father had called her. He also told the reason behind it.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen started her career with the 1996 film Dastak. Earlier, Sushmita got recognition after winning the title of ‘Miss Universe’. Sushmita Sen is currently in discussion about the series ‘Arya Season 2’ released on Disney Hotstar. Sushmita Sen’s acting in this web series is being praised a lot. Sushmita is also being praised a lot for acting in this, but a congratulations for her was very special.

Actually, her father was also surprised to see Sushmita Sen’s acting in this web series and she also praised the actress a lot. In the latest interview, Sushmita told that her father was surprised after watching this film and suddenly called the actress. Sushmita said, ‘My mother watched the second season with me. My father became very emotional after watching this web series and he called me from Kolkata. He expressed his feelings and told how proud he was feeling.

Sushmita Sen further says, ‘My father liked this film very much and after hearing his views, I also became very emotional. I told my father that I would definitely make him feel proud one day. I had worked very hard for it and it took me 27 years to complete it. At last the time had come when he felt proud of me.

Sushmita Sen has been away from the silver screen for a long time. In such a situation, he made a comeback in acting with the web series Arya released in the year 2020. The show got a place in the Emmy nomination and it was easy to get recognition on the international stage as well. Film critics also praised Sushmita Sen’s show a lot. Even Sushmita Sen was told the real star of this entire web series. Sushmita is a working mom, so both her acting and comeback are being appreciated a lot.