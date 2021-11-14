After Wedding Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal become neighbors of Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma surprised to know price of 1 month rent in Mumbai make your jaw drop

According to the news, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were looking for a house for some time. At last they have found the place of their dreams. The couple, who got married next month, have rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Wedding: These days the news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Katrina Kaif’s marriage is in the news. It is being said that the wedding programs of this couple will start from December 7. However, Katrina is unhappy that the news of their marriage was leaked to the media. The news is that the couple may change their wedding venue at the last minute!

Meanwhile, an India Today report claimed that anything changes but one thing will not. That is his love nest in Juhu, Mumbai. According to the news, Vicky Kaushal has found the perfect home for his future wife Katrina Kaif. He is paying a huge amount for the rent of this house. You will also be surprised to hear the price.

Curiously, the two will be neighbors of another Bollywood power couple- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. This building of Virushka has two floors.

Varun Singh, the head of a real-estate portal, was quoted as saying by IndiaToday.in, “Vicky has taken an apartment on rent for a period of 60 months i.e. 5 years in the very luxurious building Rajmahal in Juhu. They had rented the 8th floor apartment in July 2021. The security amount paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore. The rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. It is Rs 8.40 lakh per month for the next 12 months. Vicky Kaushal will pay rent at the rate of Rs 8.82 lakh per month for the remaining 12 months.

According to media reports, during the Diwali party of Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina had a roka ceremony. According to reports, only close people will attend Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. These include the names of many big celebs.

Celebs like filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Kiara Advani, actor Sidharth Malhotra, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Ali Abbas are reported to have attended the wedding. It was also being said that Salman Khan has also been invited for the wedding and he has accepted it.

The wedding bookings of both of them have been done at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. However, according to the report of Zee News, Salman Khan will not attend the event with the family. They can skip the wedding of Katrina and Vicky. It is also being said that the first invitation was sent to Salman Khan and his family.