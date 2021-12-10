after wedding katrina kaif vicky kaushal honeymoon plan expected to go maldives or europe | This is Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s post-marriage honeymoon plan, such is the discussion

News oi-Varsha Rani

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot. Both got married at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif also shared beautiful pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal for the eager fans. Now various rumors are coming out in the media regarding the honeymoon of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Some media reports believe that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will leave for Maldives by this evening, while some reports say that both can go to Europe for honeymoon. However, like marriage, this couple has kept secret about honeymoon and other things too.

At the same time, some sources also say that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will not go on honeymoon immediately after marriage. Both will first complete their pending work and then leave for honeymoon.

Let us tell you that all the Bollywood stars wished Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy marriage. From Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Esha Gupta and other celebs wished the new couple.

After marriage, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also left Rajasthan from Chaupar this morning. Some pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also surfaced. While Katrina was seen wearing a suit and bangles in her hands, Vicky was wearing a kurta.

english summary after wedding katrina kaif vicky kaushal honeymoon plan expected to go maldives or europe

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:32 [IST]