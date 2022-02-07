After wedding Mouni Roy honeymoon with husband suraj nambiar in kashmir Photo viral on internet. Post-wedding photo of Mouni Roy with honeymoon husband Sooraj Nambiar from Kashmir goes viral on internet

Mouni Roy Honeymoon Photos

Let us tell you that after marriage, Mouni Roy is very active on social media and has shared many of her photos. Mouni Roy is celebrating her honeymoon in Kashmir. Where Mouni Roy is seen posing with her husband Sooraj standing in her arms.

Mouni Roy in blue colored deep neck top

Earlier, Mouni Roy was seen giving many killer poses in front of the camera in a blue colored deep neck top and multicolor layered skirt. In these photos, Mouni Roy is seen posing on a sofa by the side of the swimming pool.

Mouni Roy married Sooraj Nambiar on January 27

In all these pictures, Mouni Roy is making a splash with her beauty and glamor style. Let us tell you that Mouni Roy got married on January 27 with boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar. It is said that both of them met in December 2019 during a nightclub in Dubai, after which both of them dated each other and then decided to get married.

Suraj Nambiar Dubai based businessman

While Mouni Roy is working as an actress in TV and films, Sooraj Nambiar has nothing to do with the entertainment industry. Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai based businessman. Mouni Roy made her strong debut as an actress in Gold and Made in China. Soon she will be seen in a strong role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.