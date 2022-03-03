Sports

After year of deflection, Coach K’s Cameron farewell at hand

19 seconds ago
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski Cameron has spent more than four decades preparing seniors to handle the emotions that come with court final time at an indoor stadium.

This week, the retired Hall of Famer must do it for someone new: himself.

“Thinking back yesterday: ‘This is your last game in Cameroon,’ Krzyzewski said on Thursday, two days before his fourth-ranked Blue Devils host North Carolina to close the regular season. How is it here?… Have to.

“Maybe keeping an eye on the street speaks something difficult, so to speak.”

The 75-year-old, known to many as “Coach K”, has had a good year, trying to confuse questions about his retirement and try to avoid a confusion or put extra pressure on his fourth-ranked Blue Devils. The method worked, securing the regular-season title of the entire first Atlantic Coast Conference of a roster program led by players including NBA Future since 2006.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team's NCAA College basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team’s NCAA College basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
(AP Photo / Adrian Kraus)

Now there is no deviation, there is no chance to push the questions away. The moment is down here, with Krzyzewski in a home game – aptly against rival Tar Hill – and no more than 10 games left in an impressive career.

As Krzyzewski said he told his staff on Thursday morning: “Who ever thought? This is my senior day.”

“I think I’m going to go overall – I’m talking to myself right now – just let it happen,” Krzyzewski said. “And see what happens. But try not to let it negatively affect my players, because look, for them, it’s their game.… And I’m responsible for making sure they have the best chance of winning that game.”

Krzyzewski’s biography contains a college-coaching record of winning 1,196 NCAA Championships. Much of that success stemmed from the 82-year-old campus courtyard, with its compact limitations (9,314 capacity) and the length of the sideline for scary and ear-ringing students virtually packed in bleachers above the court to facilitate homecourt.

All in all, Krzyzewski has a 572-75 record (.884) in 42 seasons of home games.

His departure from Cameron will be an emotional vision, adding another level to the competition that points to the spotlight each year and features neighboring teams with a combined 11 NCAA Championships.

The cheapest ticket on StubHub until Thursday afternoon was $ 3,250, with seats rising north of $ 10,000 – some of which cost $ 50,000 and, probably $ 99,988 each. The school expects to be attended by about 80 of the former Duke players of Krzyzewski, an example of how his influence in the sport will continue even after his retirement.

Steve Ozczykowski will be in that team.

The former Blue Devils defensive-minded point guard, known as “Ozo”, was an assistant to Krzyzewski’s staff before spending seven seasons as Marquette’s head coach until last year. His permanent Cameron moment came on his senior day in 1998, when the Duke rallied to defeat a team from North Carolina that included future NBA players Anton Jamieson and Vince Carter.

In Horn, Vazcicowski turns around and rushes straight to Krzyzewski for a firm and lasting hug.

“It’s surreal,” Wojciechowski said. “How many things have been consistent in your life over a period of 40 years, where you know you go somewhere and turn on the TV, is there a constant on which you can rely? In all our lives? Very few. The duke, and the coach who stays there, their One. “

Although not every memory is quite sweet.

Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley, the point guard for Krzyzewski’s first two NCAA titles, still remembers working for Krzyzewski’s team after a long bus ride after losing in Virginia in January 1991.

“The coach told me to go get the tape and we’re going to practice,” Hurley said. “And we practiced like two more hours, so it probably wasn’t a behind-the-scenes memory of Cameron indoors.”

Current player Wendell Moore Jr., having heard stories like this from former players who came before him, laughed that Krzyzewski “must have calmed down a bit with us, I heard.”

Moore said Krzyzewski was “a little emotional” with the team this week.

“He knows it’s going to end,” Moore said. “So for her, she wants to cherish every last moment of it. … I mean, we know where she’s coming from. A guy like her, she never thinks it’s going to end for her. But she knows her time is coming.” So we’re doing everything we can to stay with him right now. “

