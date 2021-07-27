After Years of Chinese Influence, U.S. Tries to Renew Ties in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE – Lloyd J. Austin III, US Secretary of Defense, sought on Tuesday to reassure Southeast Asian countries that the United States was still invested in the region despite a months-long absence from senior officials in a part of the world aggressively courted by China.
Speaking at a conference in Singapore hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a UK think tank, Mr Austin said: “I came to South East Asia to deepen ties of the America with the allies and partners on which our common security depends.
Mr Austin’s visit is the first by a U.S. cabinet member to Southeast Asia since President Biden took office in January.
In Washington, there is growing awareness that China is cultivating Southeast Asia with visits, loans and, more recently, coronavirus vaccines.
China has distributed more than 190 million vaccines in Southeast Asia, most of them sold, according to a calculation of numbers provided by Bridge Consulting, a Beijing-based research company.
During his lecture, Austin pointed out that the United States has donated around 40 million doses over the past two months to the region for free and unconditionally.
Murray Hiebert, senior associate of the Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: “Part of the effort here is to let the region know that the United States still sees it as very important, that she’s not going to lie. down and let China roll over the region.
“And so it’s really an attempt to catch up after a slow start,” he added.
U.S. officials have indicated there will be renewed interest in the region, given Mr. Biden’s emphasis on Asia as the backbone of his foreign policy agenda. Analysts say there could be a wave of diplomatic efforts in the coming months. Mr. Austin is also expected to visit the Philippines and Vietnam on his trip.
In recent months, several Southeast Asian officials have been troubled by the lack of face-to-face engagement from their US counterparts, especially in light of China’s intensifying diplomatic efforts in the pandemic. (Mr Austin was due to appear in Singapore at a regional defense meeting in June, but organizers had to cancel at the last minute due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the city-state.)
Several Southeast Asian analysts viewed Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s decision to visit Japan, India and South Korea, but not Southeast Asia, as a snub.
“This seemed to reinforce the perception that Southeast Asia has always been a lip service: that it is an important region for the Indo-Pacific, but that it is, in practice, always treated as an afterthought, ”said Collin Koh, a research fellow at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies in Singapore.
Mr Blinken attempted to hold a video conference with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in May. But ministers were left with a blank screen for 45 minutes due to a technical glitch. The meeting had to be postponed and rescheduled earlier this month.
Over the past decade, Beijing has embarked on a massive campaign to expand its political and economic influence across Southeast Asia. China is now the region’s most important trading partner. Since January 2020, senior officials, including Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, have visited the region at least five times.
The United States did not bring any major economic projects to Southeast Asia after the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement was canceled by former President Donald J. Trump. It has also excluded itself from one of the biggest trade pacts in the world, proposed by Southeast Asia: the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, to which China has enthusiastically adhered.
During his last visit to Southeast Asia in January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Indonesia with a plane full of vaccines. He offered to help build a high-speed railroad linking Jakarta, the capital, and the nearby town of Bandung, as part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative.
William Choong, senior Indo-Pacific researcher at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singapore-based research center, said: “They see Southeast Asia as an important peripheral region for China. , so they played a long game. . “
“And they have improved their relationship with ASEAN to a new level,” he added.
Southeast Asia is home to one of the most strategic waterways in the world, the Strait of Malacca. The region also includes the many contested reefs and shoals of the South China Sea, a major pressure point between Beijing and several countries in Southeast Asia. Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have all accused China of military incursions into the region.
Some leaders are trying to strike a delicate balance between China and the United States, wary of Beijing’s intentions in the region, but aware of their economic interdependence. Many of them say they can’t afford to take Mr. Biden’s anti-China stance, but still look to the United States for support in their disputes with Beijing.
Austin said Washington “is not asking countries in the region to choose between the United States and China.” He said the United States is not seeking confrontation with China, but stressed, “We want to make sure that we discourage conflict in every case and every opportunity. “
Going forward, a major challenge for U.S. officials will be limiting Chinese influence in the region, especially in countries like the Philippines, a treaty ally with which China has made significant strides in recent years.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rarely criticized China for its expansionism in the South China Sea. On Monday, during his State of the Nation address, he called himself “President Xi’s good friend.”
“When the pandemic hit, the first country I called for help was China,” Duterte said. He recalled how he told Xi that the Philippines did not have a vaccine and was unable to develop one. Mr. Xi responded by sending 1.5 million doses, he said.
“You can’t pay this back with money, but I have a debt of gratitude,” Mr. Duterte said. “You can be sure that I will be your friend. A true friend and I’m dying for you.
On Monday, Duterte hinted that he did not view the United States as a reliable partner in defending the Philippines.
Mr Austin said on Tuesday that he plans to discuss the extension of the long-standing military pact between the Philippines and the United States on his next visit. The pact, which allows Washington to move troops and equipment in and out of the country, is now in limbo.
Mr Duterte had previously sought to end the treaty, but reversed himself last year, saying he would maintain it. Many analysts had interpreted the about-face as a sign that the Philippine leader was worried about China’s growing military assertiveness.
Jason gutierrez contributed reporting from Manila, and Elsie Chen contributed to Seoul research.
