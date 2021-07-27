After Years of Chinese Influence, U.S. Tries to Renew Ties in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Lloyd J. Austin III, US Secretary of Defense, sought on Tuesday to reassure Southeast Asian countries that the United States was still invested in the region despite a months-long absence from senior officials in a part of the world aggressively courted by China.

Speaking at a conference in Singapore hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a UK think tank, Mr Austin said: “I came to South East Asia to deepen ties of the America with the allies and partners on which our common security depends.

Mr Austin’s visit is the first by a U.S. cabinet member to Southeast Asia since President Biden took office in January.

In Washington, there is growing awareness that China is cultivating Southeast Asia with visits, loans and, more recently, coronavirus vaccines.