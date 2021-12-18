After Yes No, Congress joins hands with GFP, announced 18 days after Sardesai’s meeting with Rahul

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Saturday announced an alliance for the assembly elections in the state to be held in February next year. Earlier, the GFP had partnered with the BJP in power. But in July 2019, it withdrew support after three MLAs, including party president Vijay Sardesai, were dropped from the state cabinet. Sardesai was then the Deputy Chief Minister in the Pramod Sawat government.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Congress and GFP have formed an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Rao said that Vijay Sardesai met our leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said that he wants to work to defeat the BJP. So that change can be brought in Goa. We welcome his move.

He said that more communication took place between the two parties in Goa. The minor issues which were between us were sorted out and we are looking at a new beginning. Rao said that whatever happened earlier, has happened. There is always the possibility of friendship, alliance in politics and we have trust and confidence in each other. The Congress leader said that we are going together in the elections. We hope that this alliance will inspire people to join Congress.

Sardesai said that this alliance will free Goa from autocratic government. He said that there is a need to start a new movement to free Goa from the corruption and communalism of the BJP. Sardesai said like-minded people need to come together. He said that what started at Rahul Gandhi’s residence ended on this glorious day. It is worth mentioning that Sardesai had met Rahul 18 days ago in Delhi but since then there was a yes-no phase regarding the alliance.