After you retire, let’s see, what about the TMC MP, PM Modi said this

After the budget was presented in Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi inquired about the well being of many opposition MPs. He got up from his place and went to him and greeted him as well as talked to him. During this, he also met senior Congress, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy and gave a special answer to one of their demands. There was a lot of discussion about this.

Rai said that he asked the Prime Minister to bring back Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Dhankhar have been at loggerheads for a long time and the matter got so bad in the past that Banerjee blocked Dhankhar’s official Twitter handle. Rai said Modi responded by saying, “You retire and then we will see.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha for presenting her fourth consecutive Union Budget and then interacted with opposition leaders. Modi was seen talking to Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Saugata Roy in the House after the House was adjourned for the day following the presentation of the Budget.

Senior Congress leaders, Kerala’s K. Suresh and Francisco Sardinha of Goa were also seen chatting. He met Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warmly. He was also seen shaking hands with former Telecom Minister A Raja.

Modi was also seen talking to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Dayanidhi Maran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, NK Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party and asking for their well being. YSR Congress Party member Krishna D Lavu and Independent MP Navneet Rana were also seen greeting the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, accusing the Narendra Modi-led government at the Center of praising itself and ignoring the problems of common people, Congress leaders on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that neither the Ganga was cleaned after spending crores of rupees, nor After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, there was a reduction in terrorist violence, on the contrary, inflation and unemployment across the country broke the back of the already troubled common people due to Kovid.

