Afya Foundation volunteers in Yonkers pack medical supplies to send to Ukraine

16 seconds ago
YONKERS, N.Y. — Volunteers at a nonprofit in Yonkers spent Monday morning packing supplies to ship to Ukraine.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, dozens of volunteers boxed up critical humanitarian and medical supplies needed on the front lines.

The program is called Operation Ukraine Airlift.

“You’re leaving your home without anything. You’re going into a battlefield. It’s scary,” said volunteer Stephen Kelly.

Kelly has been volunteering with the Afya Foundation, a crisis response nonprofit, for more than a decade. Monday, he wore yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine while packing pallets of wound care, surgical kits and portable biomedical equipment.

“At this time we are doing major and minor surgery kits,” Kelly said.

The nonprofit is working with several groups on the ground, including the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation that serves military and field hospitals across 260 miles of front lines on the Russia-Ukraine border.

“When I received word yesterday that the children’s cancer ward in Kyiv was bombed, it turned this into a completely different level of response and compassion,” said Danielle Butin, CEO of the Afya Foundation.

Butin started the nonprofit, which diverts medical supplies that would otherwise have been discarded.

“Millions of pounds of medical supplies that are available in this country every year for donation,” Butin said.

They are working with several partners on the ground, including the main military hospital in Kyiv and officials at the Ukraine-Poland border.

Volunteers said they felt compelled to do their part.

“When everything was breaking and they told us we would be packing amputee kits and wound care, it was very hard to process and still is. That’s a very emotional thing,” said volunteer Tony Feite. “This is a volunteer experience that I’ll never forget.”

Their goal is to pack 20 palettes of supplies and ship them out on a cargo plane bound for Ukraine next week.

Natalie Duddridge

natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.


