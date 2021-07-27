Against the odds, tiny Bhutan rolls out a second round of mass vaccinations.

Less than two weeks ago, a charter flight carrying half a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna took off from Kentucky and landed at Bhutan International Airport. As of Monday, most adults in the remote Himalayan kingdom had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, thanks to donated vaccines.

The July 12 flight was the culmination of a week-long diplomatic scramble in which the government of Bhutan asked 28 countries to provide doses for its second round of vaccinations, according to Will Parks, the national representative. from the United Nations Children’s Agency.

The plane was carrying doses donated by the United States and distributed through Covax, a global vaccine sharing partnership. Separately, Denmark sent 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca directly; Bulgaria, Croatia and other nations sent 100,000 more; and China has sent 50,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine. Most of Bhutan’s second round shots have been administered over the past week, including to high-altitude yak breeders.

Bhutan’s success is notable as the vaccination campaign of the world’s poorest countries falters as rich countries delay dose shipments, exacerbating inequalities in the pandemic response that analysts see as a failure moral and epidemiological.