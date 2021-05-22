Agastya aka Sidharth Shukla’s one sided love for Rumi aka Sonia Rathee will tug at your heartstrings

So, the makers of Damaged However Lovely 3 have dropped their track, a romantic but heartbreaking quantity that includes Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The track is titled Mere Liye and is sung by none aside from the man with a soulful voice Akhil Sachdeva. Damaged However Lovely 3’s Mere Liye talks about Agastya Rao aka Sidharth Shukla’s love for Rumi aka Sonia Rathee. The visuals comply with Rumi being ignorant in direction of Agastya’s rising emotions for her. Whereas Agastya can not stand seeing Rumi flirting and getting near another man, Rumi is oblivious as to how a lot she’s hurting Agastya’s emotions. The lover boy then takes to ingesting to clean away his ache. Additionally Learn – Trending Tunes: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Tum Hello Aana tops the chart

The melodious quantity is not only sung by Akhil, however the singer has additionally composed it and penned the lyrics as nicely. He aptly captures the essence of Agastya and Rumi's emotions. So, a lot so that it will tug at your heartstrings. Watch Damaged However Lovely 3's Mere Liye and tell us your ideas about the identical by tweeting @bollywood_life.

