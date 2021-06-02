Agent Exp crowned Free Fire Booyah Open champions 

The Free Fire Booyah Open got here to an stop the day earlier than these days after an exhilarating two days of flow into, which seen 12 teams combat for a prize pool of $10,000. Agent Exp, the crew from Bangladesh, grew to become topped champions of the match. They secured 160 elements with 55 kills.

UG Empire captured second scenario with 148 elements and 68 kills. Third scenario went to JawBreakers, who secured 147 elements and 58 kills.

Earlier qualifiers had been held in three nations – India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The qualifiers in every spot lasted two days, with 4 teams from every spot qualifying for the finals.

The ultimate day began with the primary match being obtained by Crew Riot. Alvi from Crew Riot secured the MVP title on this match with three kills and a whooping agonize of 1684. He moreover survived for a total of 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

UG Empire obtained the second match of the day. Aayush from UG Empire grew to become the MVP on this match as he secured 4 kills whereas dealing total agonize of 1168 hp. He survived for 18 minutes and one second.

The third and fourth matches of the day had been each obtained by Crew Cynaide as they dominated the lobby. Rifat and Raja had been topped MVP in these two matches as they secured 4 and 5 kills. Raja dealt agonize of 2138 whereas Rifat dealt a total of 1653. Rajav survived for 18 minutes and 37 seconds, whereas Rifat survived for quarter-hour and 30 seconds.

The fifth match of the day grew to become performed on Purgatory. Nemesis claimed the booyah on this match. Matin from Crew Nemesis grew to become the MVP of the match as he secured 5 kills with 1170 agonize. He survived for a total of 18 minutes and 5 seconds.

Within the sixth and closing match of the day, Agent Exp secured the Booyah and took the match.

