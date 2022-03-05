Health

Aging faster in adulthood linked to health conditions in adolescence

Aging faster in adulthood linked to health conditions in adolescence
Aging faster in adulthood linked to health conditions in adolescence

Aging faster in adulthood linked to health conditions in adolescence

According to researchers, people who were obese, smoked daily, or were diagnosed with a mental disorder during adolescence may age faster than their peers.

In a study published late last month in the journal Pediatrics, a team of international authors analyzed data from 910 participants in the New Zealand Dunedin study.

The incidence of lung cancer deaths has decreased before the Kovid-19 epidemic: report

The study tracked the health and behavior of residents of Dunedin, New Zealand, who were born between April 1972 and March 1973, following people aged 3 to 45.

Subsequent assessments of life have found at least one adolescent’s health status and a measure of outcome, including aging speed, movement speed, brain age, and facial age.

Data were analyzed from February 11, 2021 to September 27, 2021.

Asthma, cigarette smoking, obesity and psychiatric disorders were assessed at 11, 13 and 15 years of age.

According to the Aging Factor Composite Score, adolescents who smoked daily, were obese, or were diagnosed with a mental illness were biologically older in middle life than those without this condition.

This was not the case with adolescents with asthma – which the group noted contradicts previous research recommendations.

Obesity: More than half of young adults are overweight, research says

Those who had two or more comorbidities were biologically older than those with no health condition.

Secondary analysis showed that those with higher health status had a slower aging process, older brain age and older age in the face, and had no health condition compared to participants who were about three months old each year. They walked slowly at 11.2 centimeters per second, their brains were two and a half years older, and their faces were about four years older than those who did not walk.

READ Also  Covid Stole My Sense of Smell. The City’s Not the Same.

The study authors evaluated the rate of aging through repeated assessments of body mass index (BMI), waist-to-hip ratio, blood tests, hormone and fat storage to control appetite, blood pressure, cholesterol, tooth decay, cardiorespiratory fitness, and brain MRI.

Asthma status was assessed using standardized interviews of participants by lung specialists. Smoking status was assessed using self-reported cigarette smoking from personal interviews.

Researchers further conclude that this condition can be treated during adolescence to reduce the risk of accelerated biological aging in later life.

“Treating this reversible pediatric health condition can reduce the risk of accelerated biological aging by preventing the development of chronic diseases, disabilities and the risk of early death in adults,” they concluded.

Among the limitations of the study were that participants were predominantly white, other health conditions may also be relevant with middle age, and the Dunedin study was observational.

The authors point out that future research is needed to confirm whether companies with accelerated aging are reversible through treatment.

