Agneepath actor Resham Arora needs financial help A heart wrenching story: ‘Agneepath’ actor Resham Arora is struggling financially, a shocking story
In a conversation with Itimes, Aurora revealed her situation. He said, ‘Nothing has worked for me here. This has been the case since the lockdown began. Where people say things are opening up, I don’t see a job opportunity anywhere.
Telling the story of this worst phase of his life, he said, ‘A few years ago I fell off a train and then I was bitten by a strange insect on the set of Ashwini Dheer’s show Zoo, which bit me. For a while I stopped walking. The problem was exacerbated during difficult times when my wife’s eyesight began to decline. He was diagnosed with acute glaucoma. I need a job right now. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) has helped me a bit, but not enough to get myself in a good position. I am broken, I need financial help.
