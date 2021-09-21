Agneepath actor Resham Arora needs financial help A heart wrenching story: ‘Agneepath’ actor Resham Arora is struggling financially, a shocking story

When a film is released, most of the time our focus is only on the main characters who appear in the lead roles, but the truth is that there are many small actors around these few key actors in the film who help them move forward. The whole story of the film. One such artist is Reshma Aurora of ‘Agneepath’, who is currently going through a bad phase.

Reshamm Arora, 71, is one such actor who has had small roles in several big films, but today his financial situation is much worse. He tells a heart-wrenching story. In ‘Agneepath’, Resham Aurora played the role of a doctor treating Mithun Chakraborty. Resham Arora has also played the role of jailor in the film ‘Khuda Gawah’. But today the situation is that they are wandering from house to house and they have no work.



In a conversation with Itimes, Aurora revealed her situation. He said, ‘Nothing has worked for me here. This has been the case since the lockdown began. Where people say things are opening up, I don’t see a job opportunity anywhere.

Telling the story of this worst phase of his life, he said, ‘A few years ago I fell off a train and then I was bitten by a strange insect on the set of Ashwini Dheer’s show Zoo, which bit me. For a while I stopped walking. The problem was exacerbated during difficult times when my wife’s eyesight began to decline. He was diagnosed with acute glaucoma. I need a job right now. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) has helped me a bit, but not enough to get myself in a good position. I am broken, I need financial help.