agra woman dies after 81 days of protest demanding road and drainage system

A woman named Rani Devi, who was sitting on a dharna for the last 81 days demanding the construction of a pucca road and drain in Sirauli, Dhanauli and Azizpura of Thana Malpura area of ​​Agra, died. At the same time, the woman who slept next to the deceased queen was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state.

In these villages of Malpura police station area of ​​the city, daily dharna against the administration is going on since October 13. People are demanding from the administration that some step should be taken in this matter as soon as possible. Local people say that in the last 81 days, we staged a sit-in at the district headquarters, went on hunger strike, but the administration did not even crawl in the ears. Some boycott the next elections, some of them even pasted “for sale” banners on the walls of their homes.

The deceased Rani Devi (48) was a resident of Vikas Nagar under Malpura police station area and used to go to the Siroli-Dhanoli road picket site for daily demonstrations since October 13. On the other hand, Rani’s son Neeraj, who works in a shoe factory, said, “That day I told my mother not to go there (dharna site) at night but she did not listen to me.”

After this, when Neeraj reached to give him tea on Sunday, his mother was unconscious and the whole body had become cold. After this he called the doctor but the doctor also declared the queen dead. Neeraj said that the district administration is completely responsible for the death of my mother.

In the matter of death at the protest site after the incident, SDM Lakshmi N said that we will do all possible help to the family and would like it to get some financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other government schemes. Social activist and Savitri Chahar, who led the dharna, said, “We have also raised this issue including drainage, roads, sanitation and clean drinking water many times in the last three years, but we were given only assurances from the administration.”

DM Prabhu N Singh said that proper assistance would be provided to the relatives of the deceased woman. But development works worth about Rs 43 crore have been approved for many other places including Dhanoli. Work is going on in many places, but here also construction work will start in the proposed areas in some time.