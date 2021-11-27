Agreed by a phone call, actor Kabir Bedi decided to 8 hours a day for the shooting of this film | Kabir Bedi gave his consent for this film with a phone call, decided to travel for 8 hours daily for the shoot!

Actor and handsome hunk Kabir Bedi continues to shine even at the age of 75. Be it web series or films, Kabir Bedi’s presence is special in itself and the prayers of his fans are also with him.

It is not an easy task to persuade Kabir Bedi, who has proved his mettle in Bollywood and Hollywood films, for any role. But recently, after hearing the narration of a film on the phone, Mr. Bedi immediately agreed, even if he had to travel for hours to shoot for that film.

Yes, when the film ‘The Jangipur Trial’ director Debaditya Bandopadhyay and creative producer Amit Bahl narrated the story to Kabir Bedi over the phone, they liked the plot of the film very much and they immediately agreed.

And taking the first flight for shooting, he reached the City of Joy ie Kolkata, from where he used to reach places like Jangipur, Murshidabad, Moregaon, Azimganj and Behrampur within 8 hours.

He used to come to the sets every day with the same enthusiasm as the first day. The rest of the star cast on the sets welcomed him with open arms. Kabir Bedi says that “I really liked the story, plot and star cast of the film. It has so many good actors who will take the film to a different level with their fine performances.”

Having done 150 films at the age of 75, the actor who has played a stormy innings in Indian, American and Italian films will also be seen in Kabir Bedi’s hard work film “The Jangipur Trial”.

If we talk about the shooting location, then ‘The Jangipur Trial’ has been shot at such places where no Hindi film has been shot till date. Nature has spread its arms in these beautiful places, 8 hours away from West Bengal. The beautiful havelis and views there have been captured by the director in this film. The story of the film was so strong that even after 8 hours of continuous journey from the city to the village every day, all these stars were excited.

The film ‘The Jangipur Trial’ is a multistarrer film. Each character is very important in itself. Everyone’s strings are attached to the story. Apart from Kabir Bedi, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Javed Jaffrey, Vrajesh Hirji, Kannan Arunanchal, Amit Behl, Ishteyak Khan, Sushil Pandey, Ravi Jhankal, Jai Upadhyay, Deepak Kazir, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Chirag Vora, Rajesh Khattar and Satabdi. Roy. The superstar, who has been a member of Parliament for three times in West Bengal, and is going to try her hand in Bollywood with this film.

Based on a true incident, the film will trace the hustle and bustle of single theaters in the Golden Era and a murder mystery that grew out of it. The exciting journey of solving which will be shown well in the Jangipur trial.

