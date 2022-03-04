Agreement to restore Iran nuclear deal expected within days: European diplomat



First in Fox: A new nuclear deal with Iran is expected in a few days, a European diplomat told Gadget Clock on Friday.

However, the diplomat warned that any agreement involving Iran, China, Russia and the United States could always be unveiled. Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator told reporters on Thursday that an agreement would be reached within 24-48 hours.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) sets limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for a significant rollback of international sanctions. The deal did little to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions – including the sunset clause of sanctions – and the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the deal.

Iran finally withdrew from the deal after the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions as part of its maximum pressure campaign, and Tehran has been boosting its prosperity ever since. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this week that it believed Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but was unable to verify the exact size of the stockpile due to restrictions imposed on inspectors by the government.

The Biden administration has tried to re-enter the agreement, and talks began last year in Vienna to revive the agreement. The talks were initially postponed amid calls for a significant easing of sanctions by Iran’s hardline government.

Asked about Russian diplomats’ talks in Vienna during the European flight ban on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the diplomat told Fox that there could always be exceptions for diplomats.

With Russia’s involvement in the deal, it raises the possibility of financial benefits for Moscow in a new deal, such as funding for Iran’s uranium acquisition. The diplomat told Fox that the West would find a way to enable the deal and said the concerns were “not something that can be overcome.”

The State Department did not comment on whether the Biden administration needed Russia’s cooperation or was concerned about creating sanctions in order to be able to reach an agreement.

Last month, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken signed a waiver that restored the ability of foreign companies and other countries to participate in civilian nuclear and security projects in Iran without facing US sanctions.

A senior State Department official told Gadget Clock Digital at the time that the waiver was due to growing non-proliferation concerns about Tehran’s growing uranium stockpile, and without the waiver, “detailed technical discussions with third parties and other non-proliferation activities could take place.”

Gillian Turner of Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.