Agricultural law: Small section of farmers is protesting, Narendra Tomar said this in the note issued to MPs, know the whole matter

Through this note, the government has tried to tell the MPs that only farmers would be benefited by the three agricultural laws.

Two days before the bill to be introduced in Parliament to repeal three agriculture laws, the government has issued a note to the MPs regarding this. After the three agricultural laws came into existence, farmers of many states of the country started opposing it and emerged as a big challenge before the Modi government.

Through this note, the government has tried to tell the MPs that only a small group of farmers were against the new laws.

The note, signed by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said, “Even though only a group of farmers are opposing these three agricultural laws, the government has organized several meetings and other forums to make farmers aware of their importance. And tried very hard to explain their merits.

It has also been said on behalf of the Agriculture Minister that due to the implementation of these agricultural laws, farmers would be able to sell their products at higher prices and they would be able to take advantage of modern technologies. Tomar further said that over the years this demand has been made continuously by farmers, agricultural experts, agricultural economists and farmer organizations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the withdrawal of three agriculture laws, had said that only a section of farmers was protesting, but we kept trying to convince them. After this announcement by PM Modi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had also expressed regret that he could not explain to them the benefits of the law brought for the benefit of farmers. On the other hand, Tomar once again appealed to the farmers to end the agitation and return home.

The decision of the government to withdraw the law amidst the farmers’ agitation that has been going on for nearly 15 months is also being linked to the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where there is a large number of farmers.