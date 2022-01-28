Agritech start-up FAARMS ties up with Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance General Insurance to provide cattle-health insurance to farmers – ‘FAARMS’ by Mukesh Ambani Has joined hands with Reliance General Insurance, will give this insurance to farmers through the app

‘Farms’ (FAARMS) is a kind of one stop online platform for farmers. It currently has a large catalog of over 2,500 certified products that are available directly from manufacturers. ‘Farms’ was founded by Tarnbir Singh and Alok Duggal, experienced bankers for the rural sector.

Agritech startup FAARMS has tied up with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance General Insurance to provide Cattle-Health Insurance cover to farmers and rural population through its mobile app. have mixed. Farms Its

Under this collaboration, not only farmers but also individuals can access and select from a range of health and animal insurance on the Farms app, a company statement said. Tarnbir Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Farms told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), “By being just an agritech firm, we aim to be a rural tech company catering to the needs of rural India. This is one step closer to our dream.

Meanwhile, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer (CDO), Reliance General Insurance said, “Around 60 percent of India’s population is still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Farmers are the backbone of our society and it is our priority to bring them under insurance cover.

It is said that the features and offerings of these insurance products have been specially designed keeping in mind the insurance needs of the farmers. Not only this, the premium cycle of these products has been kept around the harvest season, so that farmers can easily pay their insurance premium.

Farms is a kind of one stop online platform for farmers. It provides seeds, agrochemicals, machinery and all cost inputs related to animal feed to the farmers. It currently has a large catalog of over 2,500 certified products that are available directly from manufacturers.

Presently, the company is present in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. ‘Farms’ was founded by Tarnbir Singh and Alok Duggal, experienced bankers for the rural sector. In August 2021, Farms raised $2 million as parent capital for expansion.

Recently this start-up signed an MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), under which FAARMS will have access to its warehouses across India which will provide the company with seeds, agrochemicals, bio-fertilizers, Will help in raising poultry and transporting cattle.